Vipula Roy crowned as Mrs India USA 2023

Asansol girl, Vipula Roy, got crowned as the new Mrs India USA 2023 on November 19th at Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center near LA. This year was the 34th Anniversary of the cultural beauty pageant produced by Virgelia Productions, Inc. She also received the special award for 'Excellence in Community Service'.

Vipula, who was born and raised in the steel city of Burnpur, had always wished to represent India on a larger-than-life platform. When she learnt about the international beauty pageant organized by Virgelia Productions, Vipula was thrilled to join the pageant. Celebration of diversity and culture is at the heart of this pageant - a perfect pageant to showcase the rich culture of India. This beauty pageant hosted a total of 52 participants in several different categories representing many different countries including Japan, China, Philippines, Vietnam, Germany, Estonia, and many more.

The pageant was judged by 9 jury members in the panel including Juri Watanabe, Smita Vasant, Net Chittangkura and other accomplished individuals. -Juri Watanabe is Miss Japan Universe 2021 and was placed in the top 16 in the 70th edition of Miss Universe. She also won Miss Asia USA in 2016 under Virgelia Productions. Smita Vasant, the winner of Mrs Asia USA 2007, is a successful entrepreneur today. Net Chittangkura is an international runway model who is a frequent figure in Paris, New York, London and LA Fashion Weeks. She has walked for brands like Chanel, Versace and Christian Dior.

Vipula and other participants trained with Virgelia Production Coach, Didi Caneda, for over 6 months.

The training prepared the contestants to compete in 3 different rounds - Evening Gown, National Costume and Swimwear. During the training phase, Vipula made appearances as Mrs India Delegate at several events - Param Shakti Peeth of America Foundation Gala fundraising event, Ekal Josh Dhamaka musical evening fundraising event organized by Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation Of USA, San Diego, LA India Fashion Week, 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' Celebration organised by Federation of Indian Associations San Diego and many more. Three potluck competitions were held during the training period, allowing participants to celebrate the diversity of food from various countries. Vipula won the runner-up position in 2 out of the 3 potluck competitions.

Vipula's national costume was the national bird of India, the peacock. Vipula made a deliberate decision to represent something easily relatable to an international audience while also displaying a symbol of a free and independent India. The harnessed peacock feather backdrop for the national costume was made by LA-based designer Marvin Bendana. For the evening gown round, Vipula wore a golden evening gown. Golden colour symbolized success, achievement and triumph on stage. Vipula's golden gown was designed by designer Tommy Le from 3T Fabulous & Co.

Some of the past winners of Mrs India, USA Title include Punjabi Film Actress and Fashion Designer - Kimi Verma (2019). Pretty Kaur Dang, a celebrity fashion designer and owner of beauty product and clothing line won the Mrs India USA Title and reigned for 2 years (2020 and 2021) because of Covid. Vipula was crowned by Mrs India USA 2022, Shalini Madan Sharad who is a corporate leader and motivational speaker.

