Viraj Profiles Receives Global Excellence in Innovation Award, Recognizing Unprecedented Achievements

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17: Viraj Profiles Limited, a renowned global leader in the manufacturing of stainless steel long products, proudly announces the receipt of the esteemed Global Excellence in Innovation award. This momentous occasion was marked by the presence of Mr. Vinit Goenka, Spokesperson for BJP Delhi, Secretary of the Centre for Knowledge Sovereignty. Mr. Goenka presented this award to Mr. Rakesh Chauhan (Deputy Managing Director, Viraj Profiles) and Mr. Siddartha Modi (President, Viraj Profiles).

In a remarkable achievement, Viraj Profiles’ unwavering commitment to innovation has been acknowledged and celebrated through the prestigious Global Excellence in Innovation award. Renowned for consistently pushing boundaries and setting new industry benchmarks, Viraj Profiles has solidified its position as a leader in the stainless steel sector.

This esteemed accolade not only recognizes the company’s exceptional achievements but also emphasizes its steadfast dedication to excellence on a global scale. Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Rakesh Chauhan& Mr. Siddartha Modi, Viraj Profiles has embarked on a transformative journey towards continuous improvement and growth. His strategic insights and profound industry expertise have played a pivotal role in propelling the company to new heights.

Additionally, the invaluable contributions and extensive knowledge of Mr. Siddartha Modi in stainless steel manufacturing have further strengthened Viraj Profiles’ position as an industry innovator. The Global Excellence in Innovation award serves as a testament to the collective efforts of the entire Viraj Profiles team. It reflects the company’s relentless pursuit of pushing boundaries, embracing change, and delivering innovative solutions to customers worldwide.

Viraj Profiles’ commitment to innovation extends beyond product development, as evidenced by its substantial investments in research and development. By fostering a culture of curiosity, creativity, and collaboration, the company continuously explores new possibilities and leverages advanced technologies to introduce groundbreaking stainless steel solutions that cater to diverse industry needs.

The recognition bestowed upon Viraj Profiles by Mr. Vinit Goenka, a renowned personality known for his expertise in technology and knowledge sovereignty, adds further significance to this achievement. It exemplifies Viraj Profiles’ innovative prowess on a global platform.

This Global Excellence in Innovation award serves as a tremendous source of motivation and inspiration for Viraj Profiles as it continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in the stainless steel industry. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to driving innovation, delivering unparalleled quality, and forging enduring partnerships with customers across the globe.

