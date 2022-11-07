Vishal Raj Films Shining in the Film Industry with unparallel angles and shoots

Mr. Vishal Raj, Filmmaker & Producer, Vishal Raj Films

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: “So many serials, travel documentaries, and short films are made with blood, sweat, tears, and incessant hard work and passion,” said Mr. Vishal Raj, Filmmaker and Producer, Vishal Raj Films. “Imagine receiving a cheque every month for a film you never thought could generate revenue. Imagine making multifold money and reinvesting it into the making of a new film”, added Mr. Vishal.

As for his filmed and recorded past projects like ‘The Vodka Diaries, Crime Petrol serials, Police 100, and various other film projects, Vishal Raj takes pride in the fact that he was able to mesmerize the audience with his splendid shoot and capture. “I am extremely disciplined when it comes to time management and often chooses the best production staff and actors for the film followed by specific deadlines and budgets.”

Dedication makes progression win over perfection.

With more than a decade of experience in the Film Production Industry, Vishal is skilled enough to take a script and turn it into a riveting story. He holds a strong sense of creativity and ingenuity to bring vision into reality with rock ‘n’ roll star screening. Scores high on openness and is usually focused on imagination, curiosity, and value variety.

With an impeccable portfolio, it offers innovative and creative film and video pre-production and post-production services with creative concept, art design, storyboarding, crew casting, location scouting, equipment rental, and casting and crew locating for films, television, commercials, and corporate production houses.

Vishal Raj Films even covered travel documentaries on Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh. It covered their culture, heritage values, food, travel destination, sporting activities, and roots of the State. We customize and create music also related to the local flavour. Through short films, documentaries, and ad commercials, Vishal Raj tries to create awareness of social issues and voluntarily foster society through unparalleled film direction and stellar film distribution.

Some of the popularly hit ad film commercials are Royal Rajasthan Public School, Mount Abu (Ad films & Documentary), Natraj Attamaker (Ad Film & Product Video), Antismoking Campaign (for Government of Maharashtra), Ad film on 108 Ambulance, Maharashtra, Ad Film on 108 Ambulance, Gujarat, Kantibhai Sons & Jewellers, Mumbai (Ad Film), Little Heart Film (Fundraising film for Matoshree Charitable Trust, Mumbai) and MAADI (Awareness film on Violence against Cows).

Objective and mission to give momentum to audience:-

Together, Vishal Raj Films aims to foster empowerment and encouragement on their filmmaking journeys. “We aim to build partnerships with affinity administrations to augment film outreach and distribution to create impressive films,” Mr. Vishal.

“We are on the cusp of launching three web series and full-length commercial feature films on the leading OTT platforms to drive entertainment with cinematic shoots,” added Vishal Raj – Film Producer and India International Human Rights Organization Director.

