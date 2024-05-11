Vivek Kolhe Elected as IFFCO Director
Kopargaon (Maharashtra) [India], May 11: In a momentous occasion for Maharashtra's cooperative sector, Vivek Bipindada Kolhe, the Chairman of Sahkar Maharshi Shankarao Kolhe Co-operative Sugar Factory, has been elected as a director of IFFCO (Indian Farmers Fertilizers Co-op Ltd.) New Delhi.
IFFCO, the cornerstone of India's agricultural landscape, stands as a beacon of support for farmers nationwide. Kolhe's representation of Maharashtra, Telangana, and Goa on the esteemed board of directors signifies a bright future for cooperative endeavors in these regions.
Kolhe's extensive experience in the cooperative sector, coupled with his past role as RGB of IFFCO, positions him as a formidable advocate for farmers' rights and interests. With Kolhe assuming his new responsibilities, the future of cooperative farming in Maharashtra looks bright.
