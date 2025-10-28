VMS TMT achieves a festive milestone!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: VMS TMT Limited has announced that it has received cumulative orders more than 10,000 metric tonnes from its distributors during the Diwali period, valued at approximately ₹46 Crores.

This milestone highlights the robust festive demand and strong confidence that distributors and customers continue to place in VMS TMT's quality and reliability. It also reflects the positive momentum in Governments’ infrastructure and housing sectors.

The company operates a fully integrated steel manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad, with an annual capacity of 2,00,000 MT of TMT bars and 2,16,000 MT of billets. Backed by a network of 3 distributors and 227 dealers, VMS TMT markets its products under the Kamdhenu brand across Gujarat.

The Company is also undertaking sustainability initiatives including the setup of a 15 MW solar power plant in Gujarat for captive consumption, aimed at reducing power costs and carbon footprint.

