Vodafone Idea Share Price Jumps 5% in a Single Day After Strong Q2 Results; Stock Hits ₹10

Debt-ridden telecom services provider Vodafone Idea Ltd. reported its results for the July-September period on Monday. Vodafone Idea’s losses narrowed in the September quarter to the lowest level in nearly five years. As a result of this the stock prices jumped more than 5% to hit a high of Rs 10.10. . The telco reported a narrower consolidated net loss of Rs 5,524.2 crore for Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 7,175.9 crore in the corresponding period last year.Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 11,190 crore, marking a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 2.4 per cent. EBITDA was at Rs 4,690 crore, while cash EBITDA excluding Ind AS 116 impact came in at Rs 2,250 crore, compared to Rs 2,320 crore in Q2 FY25.

The telecom operator's capex stood at Rs 1,750 crore during the quarter and Rs 4,200 crore for the first half of FY26. As of September 30, 2025, the company's debt from banks stood at Rs 1,530 crore, while its cash and bank balance was Rs 3,080 crore. The company's average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to Rs 180 in Q2 FY26 from Rs 166 in Q2 FY25, a YoY increase of 8.7 per cent, "supported primarily by customer upgrades and tariff increase." Voda Idea's total subscriber base stood at 196.7 million, with 127.8 million 4G/5G subscribers, up from 125.9 million a year ago.

Commenting on the Supreme Court’s recent verdict on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, Vodafone Idea said: “We welcome the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s judgements dated October 27, 2025 and November 3, 2025, whereby the Union of India is permitted to reconsider and take an appropriate decision with reference to the additional AGR demand raised for the period up to the financial year 2016–2017 and comprehensively reassessing and reconciling all AGR dues, including interest and penalty, up to the said financial year. We are in discussion with the DoT for next steps on this matter.” Vodafone Idea Ltd CEO Abhijit Kishore said the company is making "steady progress" towards its strategic intent of delivering better customer experience. Vodafone Idea share price has gained 4% in one month and has rallied over 42% in three months. The telecom stock has risen 38% in six months, while it has advanced 20% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past two years, Vodafone Idea shares have declined 31%, while it has risen 11% in the past five years. Meanwhile, the shares of the telecom operator ended the session lower on Monday. The stock closed 1.04 per cent lower at Rs 9.51 on BSE.