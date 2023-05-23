W20-MAHE Women Vice Chancellors' Conclave in Bengaluru to Promote Women-led Development

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is all set to host a "W20-MAHE Women Vice Chancellors' and Leaders' Conclave" in Bengaluru on 26-27 May 2023. W20 is the official G20 engagement group focused on gender equity. Its primary objective is to ensure that gender considerations are mainstreamed into G20 discussions and translated into the G20 Leaders' Declaration as policies and commitments that foster gender justice and women's empowerment. The mega event will be attended by over 40 women leaders from various parts of India to engage in meaningful discussions to advance equality for all those on the margins of development.

The discussions will run parallelly on five themes concerning women in higher education, labour force participation, skill development, care work and leadership. The working paper has been brought out presenting data related to each one thus leading to evidence-based policy recommendations. Leaders have been carefully selected for each of the focused panel discussions and is expected to come out a Charter of Recommendations to be presented to W20. The Chair and Chief Coordinator of W20 are expected to participate in the event as well.

On 26th May at MAHE campus, Bengaluru, Lt. Gen. Dr M D Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor, MAHE will commence the Conclave by delivering the welcome address along with Dr Sandya Purecha, Chairperson of W20. Rest of the day will be packed with interesting sessions talking about 'Empowering Women Through Policy Interventions' by Bharati Ghosh, IPS (Rtd.), member of NEC; 'Unveiling WHEEL- Women in Higher Education for Enabling Leadership' by Dr Shamika Ravi, Member EAC-PM, Government of India, NITI Ayog; 'Digital Transformation and Role of Educational Institutions' by Dharitri Patnaik, Chief Coordinator - W20 Secretariat; and 'Gender justice and Higher Education - A MAHE Approach' by Prof Dr Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice Chancellor - MAHE Bengaluru.

This will be followed by Nammoora Habba, an evening showcasing important folk dances of Karnataka. Day 2 will continue with five focused panel discussions with active participation of all 40 delegates.

Looking forward to the Conclave, Lt Gen Dr M D Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor, MAHE commented, "It is important to understand that women play the key role of building a healthy society. Only when we unleash this potential, we can get to a better place as a society. It will be my pleasure to be a part of the Conclave."

Prof Dr Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice-Chancellor- MAHE Bengaluru said, "it will be an honour to be a part of such an event, which aims to empower women to write the future of the country and the world. I am looking forward to listening and interacting with amazing minds."

Prof Dr Neeta Inamdar, the Convener of the Conclave said, "The paradigm shift from women's development to women-led development calls for massive exercises from academic discussions to active engagement and policy advocacy and we are happy be playing active roles in this."

