Wakefit IPO Day 2: Issue Subscribed 31% So Far; Check GMP and Other Key Details

The initial public offering of Wakefit Innovations Ltd was booked at 31% at the time of writing this report on the second day of bidding on Tuesday, December 9. The IPO was open for subscription on Monday, December 8 and will close on Wednesday, December 10. The issue received a subscription of 15% on the first day.

The 1,288.89 crore IPO has an issue price of Rs 185 to Rs 195 per share with a lot size of 76 shares with a minimum investment of Rs 14,060. The tentative date of allotment is on December 11, 202,5, and shares will be listed on December 15, 2025.

The qualified institutional buyers took 0.00, while non-institutional investors subscribed by 0.16 times and the retail individual investor subscribed by 1.46 times.

Wakefit IPO GMP

The share price in the grey market premium (GMP) was trading at Rs 5. The estimated listing price of Wakefit is indicated at Rs 200 per share, considering the upper end of the IPO price. which is 2.56% higher than the IPO price of Rs 195.

The public offering consists of a fresh issuance of equity shares totalling Rs 377.18 crore, as well as an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 4,67,54,405 shares, estimated to be worth around Rs 912 crore, which brings the total size of the offering to Rs 1,289 crore.

Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are acting as the merchant bankers for the Wakefit Innovations IPO, whereas MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. serves as the registrar for the issue.