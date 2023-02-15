Wallet Care by Bajaj Markets with coverage up to Rs 2 Lakhs at just Rs 699

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and the diversified online marketplace, has introduced Wallet Care at affordable premiums starting at just Rs. 699 per year. This unique pocket Insurance plan offers applicants financial coverage in case they misplace their wallet or it gets stolen. Card Protection Plan (CPP) Wallet Care Plus is an extensive service that provides an insurance plan for avoiding the loss caused by the theft of a card. This unique policy covers not only debit or credit card fraud but also identity cards like PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, etc. Some of the key features that make this wallet insurance plan a must-have are:

- CPP Wallet Care Plus offers unlimited entertainment with an annual FREE premium subscription of ZEE5 and SonyLIV worth Rs 699 and Rs 999 respectively.

- Wallet Care plan enables one to block all their payment cards at once, in case of wallet theft or misplacement. A person has to just dial the 24x7 toll-free number 1800-419-4000 to register their claim.

- If an individual's PAN card is stolen or lost, he/she can get a replacement without bearing any additional charges.

Individuals can contact 1800-419-4000 within 24 hours after they lose their wallet. In addition, one can call on 6000-4000 after adding their STD code. One can also send an email to feedback@cppindia.com with their policy details.

