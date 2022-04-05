Wanderers' Footprints Travel Boutique launches 'Ajanar Daake Achenar Khonje', A travelogue by author, Abhijit Bhattacharya

'Ajanar Daake Achenar Khonje', a book that chronicles the picturesque journey between Moscow in western Russia and Vladivostok in the Russian Far East, undertaken by Abhijit Bhattacharya, the eminent author, was launched at Kenilworth Hotel Kolkata today by Alapan Bandopadhyay, Chief Adviser to Chief Minister, Government of West Bengal.

The book was introduced by Bharati Ray, former pro-VC, Calcutta University and ex-MP. Multidisciplinary artist, Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee read an excerpt from the book for the august gathering. The event also had an insightful discussion between the author and the audience.

"Travel has always been my utmost interest since my teenage days, be it the bylanes of Kolkata as detailed in my first book or the epic train journey across one-third of the world along the legendary Trans-Siberian Railway. It seems like an amazing adventure that literally spans the width of an entire continent. My late wife, Gopa Bhattacharya had always been my inspiration in realising my adventurous dreams and knack of exploring the world," said Abhijit Bhattacharya.

This book is a collection of personal travel tales of the author, who is an avid traveller, embarks upon a journey of almost 9250 kms through the railroad popularly known as the Trans-Siberian Express connecting Moscow in western Russia and Vladivostok in the Russian Far East. He also records the tumultuous October Revolution retold by the present generation of Russian fellow passengers during his journey.

Living up to the dreams of travelling the steppes of central Asia, South Eastern Siberia, the Silk Route and the North China plains, "Ajanar Daake Achenar Khonje" gives a scenic account of the journey from Russia to Mongolia. After briefly reiterating its victorious past, author has tried to succinctly present modern Mongolia's cultural heritage, the evolution of the country's religious beliefs and contribution to the field of art.

And, finally, after a brief rendezvous with the neighborhood civilization that is three millennia old, the author has tried to understand the strengths of the foundation of the Chinese society. Instead of using materialistic parameters as measure of the strength of the Chinese society, the author has sought to gain an understanding of how well the society is supported by principles of living faith as laid down by men like Confucius and Lao Tzu.

The book, published by Prativash Publication and priced at Rs. 250, will be available across offline retail book shops and online platforms like Prativash.com and Flipkart.

Abhijit Bhattacharya, a resident of Kolkata, has published his second book 'Ajanar Daake Achenar Khonje', which enumerates his experience during his travel on the Trans-Siberian Railway and beyond, journeying across Russia, Mongolia before ending in China. The youngest son of Haridas Bhattacharya, a renowned educationist, Abhijit studied pure sciences, which led to a successful career in information technology. Before and after retirement, Abhijit has been an extensive traveller in India and abroad, a part of his life which is reflected in his latest book.

His immensely successful first book, Teen Dashaker Ghorshawar, took readers back to their childhood in the bylanes of Kolkata. His second book carry the signature of his vast knowledge and a refined sense of humour, reflecting his interests and knowledge across sociology, history and folk culture, among others.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor