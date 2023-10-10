Warner Music India and Mahaveer Jain Music Unveil Global Peace Anthem from Indian Origin Band Newcomers at World Cultural Festival in Washington D.C.

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: Mahaveer Jain, the eminent champion of fresh talent in the Indian entertainment industry in collaboration with Warner Music India introduced 'Newcomers', an awe-inspiring band at the first edition of the World Cultural Festival 2023, in Washington D.C. Organised by The Art Of Living, one of world's largest humanitarian and spiritual organizations, led by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, the festival was hosted for three days. It drew participants from over 180 countries and, 'Newcomers' took the centre stage for the grand debut of their song 'Coming Home'.

Catch the music video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JkzP7hgknkE

The song 'coming home' has a powerful message of peace, love and unity is poised to create ripples across the globe. It originates from a place of wonder, as to how and why is the world moving into the same direction of destruction. In this time of immense chaos, the band believes that music has the capacity to reach a place where no words can. While one may feel stuck in different battles in life, they need to come home to their true selves, to the place where they actually belong, to the love in their hearts. To come home to a place where mankind can flourish and truly progress. The 'Coming Home' Anthem video depicts realistic story of this century's biggest struggles, events & peacemakers. The valiant voice of the youth shines through a Global Peace anthem by 4 youngsters from India.

Debuting at the prestigious World Cultural Festival in Washington D.C., this four-member ensemble is ready take the world of music by storm. At the helm of this remarkable project is Divyansh Jain, a natural leader and visionary creator, whose passion drove the project from inception to realization. His innate ability to unite the right talents and inspire them to execute his grand vision has resulted in an anthem that transcends time and generations. Joining Divyansh is the gifted Rohansh Pandit, a composer, singer, and songwriter, with a deep connection to his roots and his commitment to music with a purpose perfectly aligns with 'Coming Home's' mission. Neel Khosla, a corporate world escapee and a dedicated music enthusiast, brings his melodious voice to the forefront, backed by a compelling journey of determination and passion. Neel's decision to pursue his dream resonates with the band's overarching theme of 'Coming Home.' Completing the quartet is the very young Abeer Pandit, an emerging artiste who carries the legacy of the Mewati Gharana. Proficient in various instruments, he has enraptured audiences worldwide with his music. His contribution to the band solidifies its unique sound and spirit. Together, these four individuals have woven a musical tapestry that is set to captivate hearts and inspire minds.

Speaking on the grand debut, Mahaveer Jain shares, "I'm committed to recognizing, nurturing and launching new talent. This dynamic and immensely talented band of boys will redefine the very essence of pop music but will have the added charisma of powerful meaningful messaging through their song. Each member has a unique talent and together will be a force to reckon with. They debuted globally at the grand stage in Washington and have delivered a heart-pounding anthem that will transcend boundaries and bridge generations."

An excited Rohansh Pandit from Newcomers further adds, "As we embarked on this thrilling journey, taking this music scene by storm on a global stage, we have only Mahaveer Jain and Warner Music India to thank for believing in us. This project and especially the song has been about pouring our passions and making something extra-ordinary."

Coming Home was launched in a remarkable style at the iconic National Mall in Washington DC. The event created history as over 1 million people from over 180 countries gathered for world harmony at the World Culture Festival.

The Anthem is produced by Mahaveer Jain (Under the Newcomers Initiative) & Warner Music India, who are also globally releasing this song across all audio streaming platforms.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor