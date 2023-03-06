WeLoveU takes the lead in supply of healthy blood, Through voluntary non-remunerated blood donation

Misinformation about blood donation and the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic are the main factors that exacerbate the blood donation shortage. The low rate of voluntary, non-remunerated donations is also a difficult problem to solve. In times like these, the Intl. WeLoveU Foundation (Chairwoman Zahng Gil-Jah, hereafter "WeLoveU") takes the lead in helping alleviate the blood supply shortage and raising awareness about blood donation through the Worldwide Blood Drive all around the world. This is very encouraging news.

All donors from WeLoveU are voluntary and non-remunerated, ensuring a healthy and safe blood supply. This is why they are very much welcomed by all. By the end of this month, the blood drive will be held in over 100 countries, including the United States, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Argentina, and Zimbabwe, as well as India.

In this month alone, it was held in 11 regions in the Indian states of Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Chhattisgarh, India. On February 26, the Worldwide Blood Drive was also held in Bengaluru, Karnataka State. Over 200 people, including some members of WeLoveYou, their families, and friends, participated in the blood donation event held at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, a community center. People of various age groups participated in the massive blood drive, which was credited with contributing to the alleviation of the community blood supply shortage and the increase in the number of blood donors.

A practising advocate of the Supreme Court and High Court in Bengaluru and Delhi, UMA ARYA, said, "I am very thankful to the CEO and founder of WeLoveU Foundation, Zahng Gil-Jah; your volunteers were very positive."

An official from WeLoveU said, "There is no substitute for blood, and we can't make blood artificially. That's why blood donation is the only way to save patients in critical condition due to a blood shortage. Our members have rolled up their sleeves to help them, regarding all life as precious. I hope that more and more people will participate in this meaningful work.

Victor Ruffus said with a satisfied smile, "Today in Bengaluru city at Kidwai Hospital we conducted a blood donation camp, and more than 200 members participated. We donated 106 units, or 37,100 ml, of blood." Adding that the members had been taking care of their health for the blood donation event.

However, we appreciate Ganguly H. Kurubathalli (member of Grama Panchayat, represents Boragi Village in Bijapur District and he is Karnataka Pradesh Congress Seva Dal State Secretary) and acknowledge their participation in the blood donation event in Bangalore. Blood donation drives rely heavily on the participation and support of individuals, and it is heartwarming to see people come together for such a noble cause.

WeLoveU has taken the lead in promoting the welfare of residents through various activities. They helped the residents live a happier life through a cleanup campaign titled "Clean World Movement" in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Puducherry, Meghalaya, etc. At the request of a government agency in Nellore, they built public toilets in Kovur, where government agencies are concentrated, and helped rebuild houses destroyed after a gas explosion in East Godavari. Besides, they continuously planted trees and visited nursing homes as part of their community welfare activities. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they delivered care packages to hospitals and public health agencies in Pune, Ahmednagar, Palghar, etc.

As a non-governmental organisation (NGO) associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communication (DGC), WeLoveU has practised "Mother's Love" towards global citizens for over 20 years. WeLoveU extended a heartfelt helping hand to the United States, hit by a triple whammy of heavy rainfall, snowfall, and a cold wave, and to many other countries suffering from the natural disasters and economic impacts, including Honduras and Ecuador in Latin America and Asian countries such as Laos, as well as to vulnerable groups in Jordan and Syrian refugees. During the COVID-19 pandemic, WeLoveU donated personal protective equipment and supplies, food items, and other daily necessities to vulnerable groups in 30 countries, giving them cheers and encouragement.

The international community has also joined and supported WeLoveYou's activities by presenting multiple awards to the organization. The awards include the President's Volunteer Service Award (Gold: the highest honour given to groups, 8 times) from the U.S. President, the Order of Merit of the Republic of Korea, the Royal Order of Cambodia, and the International Green Apple Awards for Environmental Best Practice. Recently, WeLoveU has received the Vicente Rocafuerte Medal of the National Assembly of Ecuador. This medal is awarded to groups or individuals who have made significant contributions to the social work field in Ecuador over the past decade. Awards like certificates of recognition and appreciation have also come pouring in for WeLoveU from Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and many other regions of India.

