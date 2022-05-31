Welspun India receives industry-leading scores in CRISIL's sustainability yearbook 2022

Welspun India Ltd, a global leader in Home Textiles, has been rated Strong in the Sustainability Yearbook 2022, released by CRISIL, an S&P Global company and leading rating agency in India. Based on fiscal 2021 data, CRISIL analysed ESG efforts of over 575 companies across 53 sectors. Welspun India leads among the textile companies with the highest scores in all three dimensions of Environment, Social, and Governance. Commenting on this, Dipali Goenka, Joint MD and CEO of Welspun India Ltd. said, "At Welspun India, we have always embedded ESG and circularity in every facet of our operations, setting benchmarks for the industry as a whole. We are therefore pleased to see our efforts reflected in the high scores assigned to our company in each of E, S and G dimensions. This motivates us to continue to pursue our ESG efforts, thereby creating a sustainable world."

Earlier this year, Welspun India received 1st rank under 'Best Industry' category at the National Water Awards by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti for its water stewardship and state-of-the-art 30 million litres per day sewage treatment plant (STP) at Anjar in the drought-prone Kutch district. The company was also recognized with a Jury Special Mention Award for its STP to recycle and reuse domestic sewage at the Frost and Sullivan and TERI's Sustainability 4.0 Awards 2021, which honoured companies embedding Sustainability with Economic Value Creation.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor