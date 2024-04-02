What is Covered in Bike Insurance Policy?

ATK

New Delhi [India], April 2: Many of us aspire to own a vehicle like a bike, but the cost can sometimes be daunting. But, at the same, a bike can be a convenient alternative for navigating through congested roads. So, if you too, are planning to buy a new bike or already have one, make sure to get a bike insurance policy to safeguard your bike against unforeseen events. This policy is important not only to ensure protection for your bike but also to adhere to the motor laws. Moreover, you need to be aware of specific exclusions and inclusions in your bike insurance policy before buying it. In the section below, we will talk about what exactly is covered in a bike insurance policy.

Defining Bike Insurance & its Types

A bike or two-wheeler insurance policy is a type of insurance policy that provides protection in case the insured bike is lost, stolen, or damaged in an unforeseen accident. Like a car insurance policy, bike insurance is also further divided into three types: Comprehensive, Third-party, and Standalone Own Damage Bike Insurance. The coverage will vary depending on the type of plan you have bought. So, let's talk about the coverage offered under these three types.

Third-party Bike Insurance Inclusions & Exclusions

A third-party bike insurance is mandatory as per the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. This policy covers any damage to a third-party or third-party's property due to the insured bike. It is one of the most basic types of bike insurance and provides coverage only for third-party liabilities. If there is any damage to the insured bike, this insurance plan will provide no coverage. Moreover, please note that the total amount that needs to be paid to the third-party victim is solely decided by the Motor Tribunal Court.

Standalone Own-damage Bike Insurance Inclusions & Exclusions

A Standalone Own-damage Bike Insurance policy provides coverage if there is damage to the insured bike only. It only covers damage to the insured bike and no coverage is offered if a third party is damaged or injured. However, please note that the Standalone Own-damage Bike Insurance premium is quite affordable.

Comprehensive Bike Insurance Inclusions & Exclusions

Comprehensive Bike Insurance is an all-round policy that provides coverage for both third-party liabilities and damage to the insured bike. Here is a list of things covered under the Comprehensive Bike Insurance plan:

* It covers for any damage or loss to the insured bike due to a natural calamity or any road accident or fire outbreak

* This plan also provides coverage if the bike is lost or stolen

* Any damage to the third-party property is also covered under this plan

The exclusions of Comprehensive Bike Insurance are as follows:

* If there is any damage to the bike and you are found riding without a valid driving license, RC, and other vehicle-related documents

* If the rider was involved in an accident and was riding under the influence of alcohol or drugs

* No coverage is offered for normal wear and tear of the vehicle

* Any kind of electrical or mechanical breakdown is not covered under this policy

* If the policyholder rides a bike outside a geographical area mentioned in the policy document and expects coverage, then it will not be offered

How to Buy Bike Insurance with Acko?

You can buy bike insurance with Acko through the mobile app or website. Here are the steps you need to follow:

* Go to the bike insurance option available on the Acko website or mobile app

* Enter the bike registration number

* Next, you will be able to see a list of bike insurance plans

* Select the right plan and include add-ons if required

* Proceed with premium payment, once the payment has been approved, you will receive policy details in your email

Summing Up

So, before buying any type of bike insurance policy, make sure to read its inclusions and exclusions. This will help you buy the best policy depending on your needs and budget.

