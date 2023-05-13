Whitespace Alpha Secures CAT 1 Special Situations Fund License

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 13 (/NewsVoir): Whitespace Alpha, has secured a CAT 1 AIF Special Situations Fund License. A significant achievement since its inception in 2019.

An experienced Investment Management Company, Whitespace Alpha, based out of Hyderabad has secured a Category 1 AIF license to run a Special Situations Fund from SEBI. The fund will invest in distressed assets, stabilize them, and turn them around to realize windfall gains.

The fund will be unique as it will have a lot of flexibility in deploying different kinds of financial instruments, and hence become a one stop shop helping turn around stressed assets. This combined with the diversification benefits of pooling capital; will help address the stressed asset market in India.

Rohith Lokareddy, Fund Manager and a graduate of the Indian School of Business said, "We are excited to be entering this space as we feel the industry is still in a very nascent stage. We would like to harness the tailwind that will be provided with this license, and leverage the existing goodwill in the market to generate record returns for our investors."

"The market has seen us close large deals in the past, and our performance is now clear. The criteria for our investor group has always been more than just money. There are enough people who can contribute money; but our investors have come in with a lot more than just funds," added Rohith.

Whitespace Alpha has already made a mark in the financial industry by running their award-winning Category 3 Equity and Debt funds; which have consistently beaten the market month on month. This is their latest unique offering.

Commenting on the landmark achievement, Puneet Sharma, a graduate of IIM Lucknow and CEO Whitespace Alpha, said, "It is an exciting time for us at Whitespace Alpha. Getting the Category 1 AIF license to run a Special Situations Fund from SEBI is a testimony to the hard work behind the brand, which has made significant steps in building client wealth and trust."

Currently, Whitespace Alpha manages two funds:

Fund 1 - Equity Plus - Nifty50 Stocks in same proportion as underlying + Our proprietary Market Neutral Options Strategies that return 12 per cent on top of the underlying. Fund Returns around 23-24 per cent CAGR.

Fund 2 - Debt Plus - Fixed Deposits & Liquid Funds as underlying + Our proprietary Market Neutral Options Strategies that return 12 per cent on top of the underlying. Fund Returns around 16-17 per cent CAGR, Monthly Liquidity.

