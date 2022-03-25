Why DeSpace is the top emerging NFT platform?

The NFT trend is picking up in India and created a new horizon of possibilities and the opportunity for Indian artists to showcase their work at a global scale like never before. As an investor, if you are looking to get involved in the NFT marketplace, choosing a reputable and cost-effective marketplace to make your investment should be one of your top priorities.

When deciding where to buy NFTs, the user must opt for DeSpace Protocol as it is one of the most comprehensive DeFi aggregators that allow users to interact with DeFi protocols from a single web interface where users can mine DES coin when they use the aggregator interface to execute DeFi and NFT transactions.

DeSpace Protocol's NFTs are designed with the deep utility to offer a little more than other platforms. The platform is a new breath of the DeFi market, supporting multi-layer tokens and NFT cards, combined Governance (DAO), redesigned Yield Farming, and NFT Mining.

The goal of the project is to create a stable, intuitive, and secure system in the DeFi platform for every user and create value for the NFT cards in their ecosystem.

It creates an ecosystem that values our NFT cards, where one can increase their farming income with the Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), which means that every card will add more interest to their farming.

DeSpace Protocol system works on the principle of layers analogous to layers of a solar system. Each new layer will complement the preceding layer, simultaneously revealing the unknown and latent elements in the prior layers, thereby complementing each other. Each layer can be considered a separate universe and functions independently of the different layers.

The platform has helped artists monetise their offerings and is one more offshoot of the passion economy, which is rising in India. As the NFT ecosystem grows, new use cases will come to the fore, and innovations in crypto and the NFT marketplace will continue to shape the future of the art industry.

Chief Marketing Officer, DeSpace Protocol, Micky Irons, says, "NFTs are digital assets representing creative objects ranging from art to music. When we say 'non-fungible' we refer to something unique and cannot be replaced. For example, any digital art can be downloaded, circulated, and replicated with very high fidelity. This was the shortcoming of digital art, but NFT identifies the owner of digital art and facilitates easy transfer. And this is the game-changer. A copy of some digital art sitting in your hard drive does not make you the owner; ownership is clearly defined using an NFT."

"Backed by the blockchain-based certificate, Despace NFTs represents an entitlement to its owner. A work of art created digitally can be copied innumerable times to produce an exact copy. The NFTs categorically give creators something that cannot be copied - ownership of the work. Anyone can have a second copy, but only one person owns it. This ability to preserve credits has resulted in the rush to tokenize non-fungibles," he added.

CEO and Co-Founder of DeSpace, Obasi Francis "Despace platform give fans a unique chance to own collectables, and therefore their price appreciates over a period. The attraction for film celebrities, apart from monetary gains, is a new way to reach out to fans by reinvesting in their digital transformation. The protocol aims to expand the relationship between artists and fans by providing a more valuable platform for artists' digital art NFT assets on Polygon Network. DeSpace combines crypto and culture to foster mutual support between creators, collectors, and celebrities. Own the unique memorabilia and moments of celebrities at DeSpace."

With the DeSpace platform, celebrities collaborate and bring their unique NFTs to their fans worldwide. Bollywood stars, musicians, and other popular content creators are among those developing NFTs with DeSpace and promoting the platform to their audiences.

DeSpace has collaborated with celebrities including Aditya Narayan, Payal Rajput, Karishma Kotak, Nyrraa Banerji, Nishant Malkhani, Divya Agarwal, Daisy Shah, Puja Banerjee, Parvati Nair, Archana Gupta. The platform is yet to reveal other celebrities and their NFT drops.

