Why Is the Stock Market Falling? 5 Key Reasons Behind the Sensex and Nifty Crash

In September, the Indian stock market reached record highs but has since experienced a significant downturn, causing concern among investors. Initially, mid-cap and small-cap stocks were affected, but now large-cap stocks are also seeing declines. This ongoing drop, which began over a month ago, has raised concerns among both new and seasoned investors about further declines.

As of Wednesday, at 11:25 a.m., the Nifty 50 had dropped by 170 points to 23,714, while the Sensex was down by 452 points to 78,229. The Nifty index has dropped by 1,400 points over the last month and 630 points in the past week. The Sensex has fallen by 3,770 points, including a 1,500-point or 2% decline in the last week alone.

₹4.5 Trillion Loss for Investors

The BSE market cap was ₹477 trillion on September 27, 2024, but has dropped to ₹432 trillion by November 13, 2024, resulting in a ₹4.5 trillion loss in investor value.

Why Is the Stock Market Falling?

Poor Quarterly Results: Major companies, including Reliance, Asian Paints, and IndusInd Bank, posted disappointing quarterly results, which has impacted the market. US Treasury Yields and Strong Dollar: The 10-year US Treasury yield is rising, and the dollar is at a four-month high, raising inflation concerns. Increased Inflation: Retail inflation in October reached 6.21%, exceeding the RBI’s 6% limit, the highest in 14 months. Foreign Investor Outflow: Foreign investors have been pulling funds from the Indian market due to higher returns in global markets, withdrawing over ₹1 trillion last month, with ₹20,000 crore withdrawn last week alone. Global Market Impact: Global markets, including the US, Europe, Japan, and China, have also experienced declines, adding pressure on Indian markets.

When Will the Market Recover?

Experts suggest that the Indian market has shown resilience in the past and may stabilize or improve soon. Currently, Nifty is down significantly from its 52-week high of 26,277.35 to 23,677.60 points, indicating potential for recovery as it approaches more stable levels.