Why should you consider investing in Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund?

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 30: The missed opportunities in life aren’t those we attempt and fail, but rather those we avoid trying altogether. This truth applies to different parts of life - from managing money to making smart investments. Now, you have a chance to take risks, expand your investment horizon, and grow your money over time. Introducing Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund - an open-ended equity scheme investing across large cap, mid cap, and small cap stocks.

Let’s understand the details of Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund and how you can optimize this opportunity to inch closer to your financial aspirations.

Investment objective of Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund

The investment objective of this scheme is to generate long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related instruments across market capitalisation. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

Why should you consider Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund?

1. Megatrend Investing approach

Imagine megatrends as powerful currents that shape landscapes, impacting economies, industries, and companies. These currents result from a blend of factors – technological advancements, shifts in consumer behaviours, demographic transitions, environmental concerns, and more. The approach here is like predicting these currents before they arrive, enabling the identification of potential future winner and elevating the prospects of favourable returns in the long run. This forward-thinking approach is the core Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund's strategy.

2. Our InQuBe Investment Philosophy

Our investment philosophy at Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Ltd. is centred on the belief that over time, equity investments may yield fruitful returns for our investors. To support this vision, we have a three-stage investment philosophy termed InQuBe, which is a combination of informational, quantitative, and behavioural edge.

These edges collectively enable us to gather pertinent information ahead of the curve, enhance prediction models, and leverage behavioural insights for optimizing the return potential.

3. Diversification of portfolio

Flexi cap funds allocate assets among companies of varying market capitalizations. This flexibility empowers fund managers to make decisions based on growth potential rather than company size. The absence of strict capitalization restrictions grants the freedom to reallocate investments based on market shifts.

Five key features of Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund

Here’s some key features of Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund before making your investment decision:

Returns on Investment

For those with a high risk appetite and a long-term outlook, Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund offers the possibility of generating wealth and meeting long-term financial goals.

Risk Level

Given that Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund invests across industries based on growth potential and megatrends, they are classified as 'Very High' risk. However, staying invested for the long term could yield relatively better risk-adjusted returns.

Exit Load

If unitholders redeem the units within 6 months of the date of allotment, they will not have to pay an exit load on redeeming or switching out up to 10% of the allotted units. For more than 10% of units, 1% of the applicable NAV will be charged. Exit load is not applicable if the units are redeemed 6 months after the date of allotment.

Redemption Process

Units can be sold, repurchased, and redeemed on any business day. Minimum redemption amount is Rs 500, dispatched within 3 working days from redemption request.

Investment Goals

Geared towards the long term, this high-risk, open-ended equity scheme aligns well with goals like purchasing a house or building a retirement corpus.

Investing in Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund offers a strategic lens into long-term trends, aligning with targeted exposure and balanced risk. Don't hesitate - take a step towards your financial objectives by investing in Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund. You can invest in Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund either online or offline. You can invest in this scheme by meeting distributors in person. Additionally, you can invest through your Demat and online trading account. You can also go to Bajaj Finserv AMC investor portal and create an online account to invest in this scheme.

Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Limited, has announced its presence in the investment solutions industry. Backed by one of India’s most respected and oldest brands, it offers a host of innovative products and solutions to every Indian. With a future-focused and differentiated investment strategy, its ambition is to help every Indian achieve his/her financial goals.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

