Wildlife Photography in the Age of AI: Prakash Desai's Journey of Patience, Purity and Passion

New Delhi [India], December 15: As artificial intelligence and advanced editing tools rapidly redefine modern photography, wildlife photography continues to stand apart as a discipline rooted in patience, presence and respect for nature. Capturing wildlife in its raw form demands long hours, physical endurance and an unfiltered connection with the natural world. At a time when digitally altered images flood social media, authentic wildlife photography serves as a powerful reminder that the most compelling visuals are still born in silence, waiting and trust.

Among the photographers who embody this philosophy is Prakash Desai, an Indian-origin wildlife photographer based in the United States, whose work reflects decades of dedication to documenting nature as it truly exists. Desai firmly believes that wildlife photography cannot be rushed or recreated through software, and that real images are the result of observation, discipline and time spent in the wilderness.

Over the last several decades, Desai has travelled extensively across forests, deserts, coastal regions and national parks in the United States, Canada, New Zealand and India to capture wildlife and natural landscapes. His commitment to the craft is evident in his journeys of over 5,000 kilometres one way, undertaken five times from the U.S. to Canada, along with deep expeditions into remote habitats. In August 2015, he also undertook a dedicated photography expedition to New Zealand, further expanding his global body of work.

Speaking about the essence of wildlife photography, Prakash Desai said, "Wildlife Photography teaches you humility. Nature works on its own terms, and the photographer must learn to wait, observe and respect the moment. The most powerful images are the ones that remain untouched and truthful."

Born in Santrampur, Panchmahal, and originally from Bhadeli, Bulsar in Gujarat, Desai completed his schooling in Bilimora before pursuing science at Bombay University. He moved to the United States in 1966 and went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Petroleum Engineering from Texas in 1970, followed by graduate studies in Business Administration from the University of Chicago. In 1980, he married Dr. Geeta Desai (Ph.D.), and the couple began working in the Texas oil industry in 1981. Today, he manages his oil-field service business under the name Ohm Tech Inc.

Despite a successful professional career in engineering and business, Desai's passion for photography continued to grow. What began as a hobby gradually transformed into a lifelong pursuit, with wildlife photography becoming his primary focus. During repeated visits to Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan, he spent 18 years patiently returning to the forest before capturing a rare photograph of a tigress, a moment that remains one of the most meaningful milestones of his journey.

Desai has participated in workshops and seminars conducted by internationally acclaimed photographers such as Galen Rowell, John Shaw, Willard Clay and George Lepp. His photographs have earned him multiple awards and have been showcased in exhibitions,including a recent major exhibition in India, with another exhibition scheduled to open soon in Vadodara.

Every year, Desai spends nearly six months in Vadodara, travelling across regions such as Leh-Ladakh, Sikkim, Nainital-Kausani, Kerala, the Northeast, Himachal Pradesh, Sasan Gir, Velavadar and the Rann of Kutch. Often accompanied by his wife Geeta, he continues to explore India's diverse ecosystems, living within national parks from dawn to dusk to document wildlife in its most natural state.

Now 80 years old, Prakash Desai continues to reject image-editing software, relying insteadon evolving camera technology, refined skill and unwavering patience. His journey reflectsthe enduring spirit of wildlife photography, proving that authenticity, dedication and respect for nature remain timeless, regardless of age or profession.

