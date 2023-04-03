Winners of 5th edition of Iconic Brand of the year award 2023 announced by Blossom Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (/PNN): The Iconic Brand of the Year award is an effort to showcase the accomplishments of MSME businesses from across India and to recognise them for their significant contributions to India's development and economy.

The event was held virtually on 29th of March 2023. It was orgsed by Mumbai-based Blossom Media Pvt Ltd with BSE SME as its knowledge partner. Alwan Products LLP was the presenting Partner, while Muallim Tours LLP co-sponsored the event.

In this event, MSME businesses, which are regarded as the backbone of the Indian economy, were praised for their contribution and support to the Indian economy.

Following are the winners of Iconic Brand of the year Award 2023 in alphabetical order, along with their respective categories:

Alpro Equipments And Technologies Vasai, Maharashtra - They are the leading Manufacturer, Exporter, of an extensive array of Granulation Section, Ointment Section, Liquid Section, Soft Gelatin Section. They were named Iconic Brand of the Year in the area of Excellence in Manufacturing and Exporting Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Machineries, and Equipment.

Al Hashmi Dates Mumbai, Maharashtra - It is one of India's leading brand for imported dates, dry fruits and Handmade Chocolates, & Gift Hampers. It has been named Iconic Brand of the year as leading provider of premium dates and nuts.

Bait-Un-Nasr Mumbai, Maharashtra - It is an Urban Cooperative Credit Society and one of India's first interest-free financial institutions, founded in 1976. They strive for practices, which are ethical, sustainable, and eco-friendly. It was named Iconic Brand of the Year for Excellence in Ethical Finance.

Bakewill's Mumbai, Maharashtra - brand Bakewill's is from the house of renowned 'Kwality Confectioners And Bakers India Pvt Ltd. Bakewill's product range includes the legendary Kesar Pista Badam premium cookies along with a variety of other baked products. It was awarded Iconic Brand of the year title for Excellence in Manufacturing Premium cookies, sweet and savoury.

Balaji Railroad Systems Pvt. Ltd. Secunderabad, Telangana - Abbreviated as BARSYL, it is global engineering and design consulting orgzation with over three decades of rail focussed specialized experience. It is known for comprehensive, holistic, optimized solutions for Global Rail Industry. It was named as Iconic Brand of the year award for Excellence in Railway Consultancy Services.

Blue Bird Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd. Mumbai, Maharashtra - They are one of the prominent Manufacturer, Exporter & Supplier of a comprehensive range of Instant food products. They use latest technology in the production of food additives, Desert Mixes, Processed Sugar, Beverages Products, under absolute hygienic conditions. They have been named as Iconic Brand of the year for Excellence in manufacturing instant food and beverages.

Cdata Software India Pvt. Ltd. Bangalore, Karnataka - It is one of the leading providers of data access, and connectivity solutions. Cdata is the choice of leading corporate's to simplify data connectivity, eliminate data silos, and break down barriers to better integration and insights. They have been named as Iconic Brand of the year for Emerging Information Technology Service Company.

Choyal Food Industry (Chet Spice) Bangalore, Karnataka - They are the leading supplier of flavour, mixes, spices and herbs. They market under the brand name ChetSpice. They have been recognised as Iconic Brand of the year as Most Promising company in Spices, Herbs and Mixes category.

Dr Shareefa Isa Chause: Mumbai, Maharashtra - An independent Dermatologist and Cosmetologist and visiting doctor at Apollo Spectra Hospital, Criticare Asia Multispecialty Hospital, and Niramay Clinic. She is a regular feature contributor in leading health portals related to skin health. Her services is been named as Iconic Brand of the year for Excellence in Skin, Hair, and Nail Care

Dr. Mihir Rananvare's (Somi Orthobiologics): Mumbai, Maharashtra - Somi Orthobiologics under the leadership of Dr. Mihir Rananvare is the only clinic in India offering regenerative process ICST & Exosome therapy for joints, spine, and ligaments. Dr. Mihir Rananvare's Somi Orthobiologics is been named as Iconic brand of the year for Excellence in Regenerative Process Orthopaedic.

Grus & Grades Pvt. Ltd: Bangalore, Karnataka - It is an Agritech cum Fintech Company with a focus on bringing efficiency using technology in Agri Production, Agri Supply Chain for farmers, and FPOs. It has been named Iconic Brand of the year for Upcoming Agritech Company of the year.

Mithiyaj: Mumbai, Maharashtra - Mithiyaj is an artistry house specializes in signature and custom delights. Its menu keeps improvising and evolving with the current trends. It's been named as Iconic Brand of the year for Excellence in Manufacturing Quality Desserts Delight.

Moneyart Small Finance Pvt. Ltd: Pune, Maharashtra - Money art is the brand of Moneyart Small Finance Pvt. Ltd. It is one stop API hub providing various services related to telecom, utility, FMCG and financial inclusions products. It's been named as Iconic Brand of the year for Emerging API hub providing various financial services.

Sarathy Geotech and Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd: Bangalore, Karnataka - is a leading geotechnical and foundation engineering consulting company specialized in various geotechnical services that provide comprehensive information via Integrated Survey Services for Offshore & On-land Projects. It is named as Iconic Brand of the year for Excellence in Geotechnical Engineering Services.

Spectrum Insurance Broking Pvt. Ltd: Wazirpur, Delhi - It works with the objective of providing insurance protection to the common man and the general masses. Their core USP is to provide customised and tailored solutions to the real needs of our individual customers, which not only provide protection but investment opportunities as well. They are named as Iconic Brand of the Year as an Emerging Insurance Intermediary Company.

UniHealth Consultancy Pvt. Ltd: Mumbai, Maharashtra - Unihealth Consultancy Private Limited provides health care consultancy services. The Company offers administrative, IT infrastructure, and health care travel services, as well as solutions for medical and surgical supplies. Unihealth Consultancy serves customers worldwide. It is named as Iconic Brand of the year for Excellence in Healthcare Services.

