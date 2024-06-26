Wipro 3D and Nikon SLM Solutions Partner to Accelerate Additive Manufacturing in India

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 26: Wipro 3D and Nikon SLM Solutions have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of Additive Manufacturing in India. By combining Wipro 3D's extensive infrastructure and technical expertise with Nikon SLM Solutions' advanced selective laser melting technology, this collaboration aims to provide superior quality Additive Manufacturing services in the Indian market and enhance manufacturing processes across multiple sectors.

The partnership brings together Nikon SLM Solutions, renowned for its wide portfolio of integrated metal Additive Manufacturing solutions with Wipro 3D's deep expertise and established presence in the Indian market. Together, they aim to foster innovation, optimize production processes, and drive widespread adoption of Additive Manufacturing across all industries in India.

Nikon SLM Solutions provides a versatile line of advanced metal Additive Manufacturing systems, including the Nikon SLM® 125, Nikon SLM® 280 2.0, Nikon SLM® 500, and Nikon SLM® 800. These systems are acclaimed for their high build rates and precision, enabling Indian manufacturers to produce complex metal parts efficiently and to a high quality.

Pratik Kumar, CEO, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN) & Managing Director, Wipro Enterprises said, "We are very pleased to embark on this strategic partnership between Wipro 3D and Nikon SLM Solutions, which underscores our commitment to driving innovation and excellence in Additive Manufacturing in India. By combining our strengths, we aim to advance industrial manufacturing and contribute significantly to the nation's quest for self-reliance and technological advancement."

"We are thrilled to partner with Wipro 3D to bring our advanced additive manufacturing technologies to the Indian market. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our vision of driving the future of manufacturing. By combining our expertise with Wipro 3D's deep understanding of the local market, we aim to provide unparalleled value to our customers and contribute to the growth of additive manufacturing in India. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings and look forward to a successful journey together," added Sam O'Leary, CEO of Nikon SLM Solutions.

Yathiraj Kasal, Business Head and General Manager at Wipro 3D, stated, "We are excited about our collaboration with Nikon SLM Solutions which presents an exciting opportunity to introduce cutting-edge metal 3D printing solutions using selective laser melting technology to the Indian market. By leveraging our capabilities and extensive experience in implementing 3D printing solutions across various sectors, we can significantly expand the adoption of Additive Manufacturing. This initiative will contribute positively to 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' by producing innovative and cost-effective metal parts and systems domestically."

"This partnership represents a significant step forward in our commitment to expanding our footprint in the Indian market. By combining our advanced Additive Manufacturing technologies with Wipro 3D's extensive market knowledge and infrastructure, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value to our customers. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration brings and look forward to driving innovation together," added Anders Thelander, Head of Global Channel Partners at Nikon SLM Solutions.

Ashan Dhunna, General Manager of Nikon SLM Solutions India, expresses that, "The strategic collaboration with Wipro 3D presents opening new opportunities in India. This partnership seeks to foster innovation in Additive Manufacturing, within high-precision industries. It provides tailored solutions to customers, addressing future challenges along the way with Wipro 3D's comprehensive understanding and our technologies."

