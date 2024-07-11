Wipro Opens New Smart and Connected IoT Experience Centre in Pune

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 11: Wipro Commercial & Institutional Business (CIB), a leader in lighting and seating solutions, proudly announces the grand opening of its new Experience Centre in Pune.

The Experience Centre is designed to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses via advanced IoT and Smart Technology applications. Featuring open collaborative spaces, the centre showcases Wipro's innovative Internet of Lighting (IoL)™ solutions and ergonomic seating designs. The center also features vibrant and inclusive designs aimed to boost employee productivity and promote mental well-being.

The facility highlights Wipro's Smart & Connected solutions for Smart Factories, Smart Cities, and Smart Offices, utilizing technologies like Power over Ethernet (PoE) and wireless lighting management systems. The showcase features Wipro's iSense, an advanced wireless IoT solution, which is widely adopted by office and industrial clients for seamless, wireless control of lighting fixtures, TVs, and AC units.

"The opening of our new Experience Centre marks a significant milestone for Wipro's Commercial and Institutional Business," said Anuj Dhir, Senior Vice President & Business Head, Commercial & Institutional Business at Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting. "This centre exemplifies our commitment to innovation and excellence, offering customers firsthand access and experience to our cutting-edge solutions. With India's burgeoning office spaces, industries, and infrastructure bolstered by robust government initiatives and investments, we are poised for unparalleled growth."

He further added, "As we expand nationally and replicate this model in key cities, our goal is to make our pioneering innovations more accessible across India. This expansion aligns seamlessly with our growth strategy, reinforcing our mission to deliver comprehensive lighting and seating solutions. This new facility empowers architects, interior designers, facility managers, and business leaders to immerse themselves in transformative smart lighting and seating solutions, offering practical insights to enhance their work environments."

The facility provides live demonstrations that show how different lighting settings can influence space functionality and mood. Visitors can explore Wipro's innovative and ergonomically designed seating solutions and receive personalized advice and project support from in-house design consultants and technical experts.

Wipro Seating Solutions offers a variety of solutions for offices, public spaces, collaborative environments, and auditoriums. The company has integrated acoustic materials, launching partitions and luminaires that add vibrancy to office interiors while delivering excellent noise reduction for peaceful and productive workspaces.

In addition, as part of Wipro's Industrial Solutions, the company offers advanced LED highbay products which are designed for high ambient temperature environments, such as foundries and glass plants, exemplifying its innovative approach to industrial lighting. The company's smart industrial lighting solutions, utilizing the iSense IoT lighting management system, have received high praise from industrial customers.

Wipro has revolutionized office lighting with its brightness management concept, providing optimal and soothing illumination. The company's dedication to Green Building and WELL standards has earned substantial recognition, illuminating around 55 per cent of green building projects in India, including the nation's first Green Building in Hyderabad.

Wipro CIB is certified with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001, ensuring the highest standards of quality in its products and services. Wipro's commitment to product and design innovation has earned national and international recognition, including awards such as the Red Dot Award, the India Design Mark, Frost & Sullivan award for LED lighting visionary innovation leadership, and the International Diamond Prize for excellence in quality by ESQR.

