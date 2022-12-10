With free Salesforce training to the underprivileged, DivyaEdu.Org is changing the face of Indian Education

Nelson Mandela once said, "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world." All humans have a fundamental right to education. It has been the only reliable means of escaping poverty, reducing child labour, removing social evils. Education boosts creativity and imagination.

India's disadvantaged people, especially children and women are not getting proper education which means they are being prevented from participating actively in nation-building. There has been a significant decline in the quality of education in India's government schools and colleges over the past two decades, requiring immediate attention.

This is a grave concern from the standpoint of the country's progress and thankfully there are many social activists, educationists, and even entrepreneurs, who are now coming forward to address the issue of poor quality education for the marginalized.

Divyaedu.org is one such Non-Government Organization led by Divya Chauhan which is sincerely working on improving basic education in government schools and colleges and also offering free Salesforce training to underprivileged children and women so that they can strive for a brighter future.

The goal of the NGO is to get children and women from downtrodden backgrounds to get acquainted with technical skills alongside formal education that in turn will allow them to break free from the imprisonment of narrow-mindedness, broaden their perspectives, let them have professional experience and eventually build their careers in Salesforce and liberate then from the gloomy world of poverty.

is taking forward the country's SKILL INDIA Campaign by running computer literacy programs in government schools and colleges for the deprived children and women of India and helping them secure a far better tomorrow.

Divya Chauhan is a Salesforce Architect. She is the head of NGO - Divyaedu.org which provides free computer training to underrated and underserved students, connecting young people to Salesforce technology, and allowing them to access entry-level jobs in Salesforce.

This story has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor