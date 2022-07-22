With Integrated Power Infrastructure Solutions, AdvaitInfratech Is Revolutionising The Power Sector in India

July 22: Dependable and affordable power is imminent to human progress. The present utility model around the world has become outdated since it struggles to satisfy customer needs while retaining decent shareholder profits. Therefore, a sea upheaval is impending for the industry. Short-term challenges related to power mix, operating costs, new technologies, commercial capabilities and ongoing political, environmental and economic changes will drive the transformation in the sector. This transition will be crucial to support the future development requirements of the economies and the countries.

Over the coming years, emerging countries will probably experience a sharp rise in electricity consumption due to faster rates of economic growth and anticipated improvements in quality of life. Between 2012 and 2040, India’s annual power consumption is anticipated to rise by up to3.2%. Thus India would be required to either produce or import the additional electricity needed for its economy to flourish and to satisfy the requirements of its expanding population, which is anticipated to grow from 1.36 billion in 2021 to 1.7 billion by 2040. To meet this demand, the focus of the Indian power sector will primarily encompass issues like power outages, financial losses, rapid technical advancement, and cost reduction.

Also, as India aims to produce more green energy in accordance with the Paris Climate Agreement, the sector targets to boost its share of global green energy generation by 15% by 2030. Besides, the government has also set a goal for itself to achieve 500 GW of renewable energy and a 50% share of energy from non-fossil sources by 2030. Private sector participation is also being encouraged by the government to make the industry more efficient. Overall, the sector’s outlook appears positive, given that by 2026–2027, the nation’s installed capacity for power generation will be near 620 GW, of which 38% will come from coal and 44% from renewable energy sources.

AdvaitInfratech, a company offering reliable goods and services for telecommunication, substation, and power transmission infrastructure aims to assist the government’s goal to revolutionise the power sector of India by providing sustainable, innovative and integrated power infrastructure solutions. The company has forayed into the production of OPGW (Optical Fibre Ground Wire), OFC cables, ACS (Aluminium Clad Steel Wire), ERS (Emergency Restoration System), green hydrogen and OPGW junction boxes to increase its vertical reach.

Reformative power infrastructure solutions provided by AdvaitInfratech

ERS system

It is a lightweight, reusable modular system used as a temporary support structure to restore power in case of transmission line failures due to natural or man-made disturbances. It can be swiftly installed to restore electricity at the calamity site. It works well for various voltage classes of transmission line systems. The device is small yet offers complete functionality post-installation and can aid in creating a disaster-resilient civilization.

It is being produced locally for the first time in India by CSIR-SERC, which has a contract in place with M/s AdvaitInfratech for the licensing of the ERS technology. This will help India to deal with transmission line failures that negatively impact people’s everyday lives and the finances of power companies, all at a significantly reduced cost. Its local production represents a significant step to achieving visions of Make in India and AtmaNirbhar Bharat.

Green Hydrogen

The global community has identified hydrogen as the upcoming engine of the global energy system, and India is following suit and picking up speed in that direction. In order to achieve this global purpose, Advait has revved up its potential as an integrator and provider of all-inclusive solutions for green hydrogen production systems. Green hydrogen is produced using clean energy sources or low-carbon power and has much lower carbon emissions than grey hydrogen. Since it is still in its infancy, large industries must accept it for it to impact the transition to clean energy.

In addition to these, AdvaitInfratech is working on turnkey projects that involve replacing old conductors with High Ampacity HTLS (high tension low sag) conductors. Such projects will reduce time and expense while assisting in building resilient electricity systems. Advait also provides the OPGW Joint box that offers stable connections among OPGW and provides a better communication channel over the transmission line network. Among other things, its lower per-kilometre installation cost is its major benefit. AdvaitInfratech works with an aim to support the long-term, comprehensive and efficient power delivery system of the country by providing cost-efficient and clean energy solutions.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor