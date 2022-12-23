WordPress organizes second edition of WordCamp Kolkata

WordPress Kolkata 2022 was organized on December 18, 2022, by Wordpress as the second edition of its 'biggest get-together of Kolkata WordPress community'.

The event saw participation from individuals across fields and across the border who were WordPress enthusiasts and was loaded with enriching talks from speakers Abhiraj Das Ghosh, Abhishek Deshpande, Abu Huraira Bin Aman, Afshana Diya, Akshat Choudhary, Amit Singh, Anindo Neel Dutta, Arvind V Baraskar, Ashutosh Gaur, Chinmay Dingore, Edmund Turbin, Hari Shanker, Hasin Hayder, Manish Bhattacharjee, Md. Asif Rahman, Pratik Jagdiswala, Raushan Jaiswal, Rayhan Arif, Saleh Ahmed, Siddhant Wadhwani, Tarun Sikder and Utsav Singh Rathour.

WordCamp Kolkata 2022 was organised by the WordPress community team inclusive of Rahul Singh is a digital marketer & social media strategist specializing in social media marketing, LinkedIn marketing, search engine marketing & content marketing. He is the Founder & CEO of Digital Niti, a digital marketing agency based out of Kolkata. Rahul D Sarakar is a WordPress Developer & Digital Marketing Consultant who helps Startups, Small & Medium Business to solve Technical & Marketing Challenges, empowering them to focus and grow the business. Purnendu, Subrata Sarkar and Tristup Ghosh. Purnendu is an open-source developer by passion. This passion gave him the high to become the founder of WC Marketplace among his other ideas. Subrata Sarkar, a Web and Platform developer in emfluence Digital Agency, Kansas City, USA. A passionate WordPress Core contributor, and Alexa skill developer. Co-organizes meetups and WordCamp for Kolkata WordPress Community.

Tristup Ghosh is another WordPress fanatic and blogging enthusiast working as a technical consultant with various technologies. With 16+ years of expertise in Software Education and Development, now mostly engage with WordPress theme development.

"WordPress is deeply connected to our hearts and we wanted to build an event that brings together all the WordPress enthusiasts to have fruitful conversations and share the passion for the platform and beyond. We were touched with the response and feel overwhelmed to be able part of this community. The speakers made the event enriching and the sponsors made the event possible. We look forward to more such events in the future", said the organising team at WordPress.

The event saw an elaborate line of sponsors such as WooCommerce, Jetpack, WEGLOT, Nexcess, WordPress, Bluehost and Milesweb being the Titanium sponsors. Pantheon was the gold sponsor for the event, followed by WPDeveloper as the platinum sponsor. The silver sponsors and micro sponsors were BDTHEMES, ProRiterz, Pick Plugins, SEOPRESS, Yoast, Tourfic, Finest Web Geek, Blog Vault, Easy WP, Capital Numbers, Runcloud, Nestify, MadPopo and LicenseBridge. Bluehost, was the after-party sponsor as well. Stickermule was the in kind sponsor. Teamology PR and Kolkata Wiki was there PR partner.

The contributors day sponsors were Arraytics and Arctwist. One of the most unique aspects of the WordCamp 2022 was that though it was organized in Kolkata, a majority of the audience was from Bangladesh and Nepal. The event saw a congregation of the Kolkata Wordpress community and was a huge success. The platform gave anybody who was a Wordpress enthusiast to participate and speak at the event.

