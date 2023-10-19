World Bank debars HTC construction and Advanced Technology in fraud case

New Delhi [India], October 19 : The World Bank has taken a decisive step in debarring the HTC Construction and Advanced Technology Joint Stock Company, a Vietnam-based construction firm, for a period of 41 months.

According to a press release by the World Bank, this action is in response to the company's involvement in fraudulent and obstructive practices linked to multiple World Bank-financed projects in Vietnam, including the Coastal Cities Environmental Sanitation Project, the Da Nang Priority Infrastructure Investment Project, the Medium Cities Development Project, and the Irrigated Agricultural Improvement Project, collectively known as the "Projects."

HTC's debarment renders it ineligible to participate in any future projects or operations funded by World Bank institutions.

The decision stems from a settlement agreement in which HTC accepts responsibility for the misconduct underlying the sanctionable practices and agrees to adhere to specific corporate compliance conditions for potential release from debarment.

As revealed by the investigation, HTC engaged in deceptive practices by misrepresenting its financial statements and inflating the values of its prior contracts during the bid submission process.

This manipulation aimed to mislead procurement officials, resulting in the company securing contracts under the Projects. Additionally, throughout the World Bank's Integrity Vice-Presidency (INT) investigation, HTC consistently denied the applicability of the World Bank's inspection and audit rights.

The company further obstructed the inquiry by refusing to furnish INT with necessary evidence, significantly impeding the investigative process. These actions have been deemed fraudulent and obstructive practices in violation of the World Bank's 2010 and 2011 Procurement Guidelines.

The settlement agreement, which the World Bank and HTC have reached, allows for a reduced debarment period due to the company's admission of wrongdoing and voluntary restraint from bidding on World Bank-funded projects.

In return, HTC commits to implementing integrity compliance measures aligned with the principles outlined in the World Bank's Integrity Compliance Guidelines.

These compliance measures will also extend to any affiliate that HTC directly or indirectly controls. The company pledges to maintain full cooperation with INT as part of the settlement agreement.

Importantly, HTC's debarment qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions, signed on April 9, 2010.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor