World’s First Fully Automated Investment Fund - 'The Ad Astra Fund' Launched by Savart

New Delhi [India], August 30: Savart, one of India’s largest investment advisors, launched its maiden and flagship Portfolio Management Service (PMS), The Ad Astra Fund, in Hyderabad. The launch event was graced by eminent investors and industrialists from across the country. The fund received investment commitments amounting to INR 31 crores on the launch day itself and plans to achieve an AUM of INR 350 crores by FY24's end.

This unique fund transforms the traditional human-led investment research processes and increases the probability of achieving a superior return on investment. This fund features end-to-end research automation, from investment opportunity discovery until exit, i.e., the entire research and investment decision-making process is driven by their AI research system APART (Advanced Process Automation & Research Technology), which comprises of three engines:

* Quant: This engine is responsible for all quantitative and mathematical analysis of securities, including profit and loss, balance sheet, cash flow statements, and over 2000 other parameters.

* Iris: This engine interprets qualitative and abstract information like corporate governance, moat, sustainability, stakeholder relations, ethics, and litigation pertaining to the promoters and the underlying asset, the business, from annual reports, conference call transcripts, social media, and 4,000+ other sources.

* Synapse: This engine functions similar to the nervous synapses of the human body, transmitting information between Quant and Iris while making portfolio construction decisions including asset allocation, re-balancing, and trade execution management.

What sets APART a class apart?

* Unlike the popular technical and mathematical analysis-obsessed quant funds, APART also covers thorough fundamental and qualitative analysis at a scale and speed that are beyond the practical scope of a human research team.

* APART also evolves and adapts faster than a human fund manager, in line with the prevailing market conditions and opportunities. APART is immune to strategy rigidity and stagnation, which often lead to cycles and long periods of underperformance for even the best human fund managers in the world.

* APART does not predict or forecast security pricing and financials (which is futile!), but assesses the current market and business situation objectively and makes swift investment decisions.

Sankarsh Chanda, Founder & CEO of Savart, stated: "Savart's PMS marks a ground-breaking shift in the way we manage portfolios. While AI has become a hot topic at the moment, Savart has embraced its power since its inception, initially for its investment advisory services and then for the enterprise division as well. We believe that Ad Astra has an edge over most human fund managers, who mostly fail to beat even the benchmark returns. This is partly due to APART’s unbiased research, exponentially larger coverage, and ability to build digital mental models at lightning speed and scale.

APART’s stellar track record of creating wealth for Savart’s investment advisory clients since 2019 gives us further confidence that bestowing it with the additional freedom to execute investments would further strengthen its wealth creation abilities."

The Ad Astra Investment Philosophy

* The Ad Astra Fund is a long-term investment vehicle. Savart defines the long term as a minimum of 3 years and an optimum of 7–10 years.

* The Ad Astra Fund is designed to keep portfolio churn as low as possible. In the asset management industry, portfolio inactivity is often looked down upon or considered inadequate effort. APART has no such human bias!

* The Ad Astra Fund shall maintain a concentrated portfolio, primarily stocks.

* The Ad Astra Fund is agnostic across sectors and market capitalization, thus ensuring access to varied investment opportunities.

For more information, please visit: https://savart.com/

The Hyderabad-headquartered Savart has become one of India's largest investment advisors, with over INR 2,100 crore in Assets Under Advisory (AUM) and clients from over 33 countries. It has a growing presence across the South Asian and North American regions.

Starting as a digital-only web and mobile investment advisory application in 2019, Savart has now expanded its physical presence in four states, led by its franchise partners. The company has raised funds from marquee domestic and global institutional investors for its international ambitions and expansion across rural and sub-urban India.

Savart currently offers investment advisory services covering stock, mutual fund, bond, and gold investments in India, the U.S.A., and Canada. The launch of the Ad Astra Fund marks its foray into the portfolio management services industry. The company also recently launched comprehensive financial planning services and its community education division, Nirvana. The company intends to become a global tech-driven asset management company, creating long-term wealth for investors.

Sankarsh is the founder and CEO of Savart. He is the author of ‘Financial Nirvana’, a certified research analyst, and founded Savart at the age of 19. He is also the founder of Stardour Aerospace, which is building India’s first orbital transfer spacecraft.

To understand more about Savart and the Ad Astra Fund, please call us at +91 90520 12341 or write to delight@savart.com

We will be excited to engage with you and answer any queries you may have!

