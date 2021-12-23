World's Largest Legal Edtech Company LawSikho helps students learn new age legal skills

The Delhi based Legal Ed-Tech is World's Largest and most Reputed Online Legal Education Company with over 7500 learners learning live and 14200 enrolments from across the globe.

The startup is focussed on creating online legal training, enabling geo-arbitrage of legal talent and access to justice.

The company currently offers a total of 64 courses ranging from master's degree programs from international universities, upskilling programs that enable international talent arbitrage and employability programs through certified courses backed by MEPSC, a Sector Skill Council set up by National Skill Development Corporation.

The startup has garnered global attention, with learners from 20 countries, including the USA, England, the Philippines, Australia, Nigeria, Singapore and more.

LawSikho also runs the prestigious iPleaders blog, which explains legal issues in simple English and Hindi and boasts of over 5 million page views and 2.3 million active users per month as of December 2021.

LawSikho has worked with international universities like Texas A&M University, Webster University, Swiss School of Management, Warsaw Management University, UNIES Business School and Limburg Graduate School of Business to launch unique courses that enable global legal knowledge transfer through online courses.

LawSikho specialises in international placements & remote work jobs. Over 160 LawSikho learners are working in remote jobs with organisations and lawyers based in the US, UK, Switzerland, Belgium, Qatar and UAE. The biggest package received to date by a LawSikho learner is $36,000 per year from a Swiss employer.

LawSikho also empowers the learners to become successful freelancers on international platforms like Upwork, Fiverr and others. Over 600 lawyers and law students have begun their remote freelancing journey with LawSikho.

Some LawSikho learners are looking for internships and jobs with domestic law firms. Alumni from LawSikho are working in all of India's top law firms as well, though since the pandemic of global remote work has been a bigger draw. The startup has entered into an understanding with over 450 organisations to provide legal talent.

LawSikho is also fast emerging as a leader in the Legal testprep space with very successful courses related to Judiciary, UGC NET(law), SEBI Law Officer and other exams.

During the pandemic, LawSikho organised over 500 free live webinars attended by more than 120,000 lawyers and law students from all over the world. The speakers included judges of the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts, international jurists, senior advocates, partners of international and national law firms, toppers of various competitive exams, and many upcoming young lawyers.

LawSikho is well known for organising live free Bootcamp attended live by over 5000 lawyers and Law students.

Ramanuj Mukherjee, Co-Founder and CEO at LawSikho, said, "We are constantly innovating and working on introducing technology and content that bridge skill gaps as well as discovery gaps for remote work in the legal domain. The market right now is fast-moving and exciting, and we have a long way to go."

