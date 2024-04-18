Worldwide IT spending to grow 8% in 2024: Gartner report

New Delhi [India], April 18 : Worldwide IT spending is expected to total USD 5.06 trillion in 2024, an increase of 8 per cent from 2023, according to the latest forecast by advisory and consultancy firm Gartner.

This is an increase from the previous quarter's forecast of 6.8 per cent growth and puts worldwide IT spending on track to surpass USD 8 trillion well before the end of the current decade.

Gartner's IT spending forecast methodology relies on an analysis of the sales by over a thousand vendors across the entire range of IT products and services.

"With spending on IT services on track to grow by 9.7 per cent to eclipse USD 1.52 trillion, this category is on pace to become the largest market that Gartner tracks," said John-David Lovelock, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner.

"Enterprises are quickly falling behind IT service firms in terms of attracting talent with key IT skill sets. This creates a greater need for investment in consulting spend compared to internal staff. We are at an inflection year for this trend, with more money being spent on consulting than internal staff for the first time."

Further, spending on data centre systems is expected to see a notable jump in growth from 2023 (4 per cent) to 2024 (10 per cent), in large part due to planning for generative AI.

"We are seeing a cycle of story, plan, and execution when it comes to GenAI. In 2023, enterprises were telling the story of GenAI and in 2024 we are seeing most of them planning for eventual execution in 2025," said Lovelock.

"Technology providers are required to be a step ahead of this cycle and are already in the execution phase. They are bringing GenAI capabilities to existing products and services, as well as to use cases being identified by their enterprise clients."

In 2024, AI servers will account for close to 60 per cent of hyperscalers total server spending.

The average lifespan for mobile phones is shortening and consumers and enterprises are replacing mobile phones earlier.

This change allows device spending to achieve USD 688 billion during 2024, up from 2023 spending lows of USD 664 billion, which will represent a 3.6 per cent growth rate.

