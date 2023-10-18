X testing new subscription program "Not A Bot", begins in New Zealand and the Philippines

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 : In a move to fortify its defences against spam, manipulation, and unwanted bot activity, online micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) has initiated a new program called "Not A Bot."

X support shared a post on its official handle, "Starting today, we're testing a new program (Not A Bot) in New Zealand and the Philippines. New, unverified accounts will be required to sign up for a USD 1 annual subscription to be able to post and interact with other posts. Within this test, existing users are not affected. This new test was developed to bolster our already successful efforts to reduce spam, manipulation of our platform and bot activity while balancing platform accessibility with the small fee amount. It is not a profit driver. And so far, subscription options have proven to be the main solution that works at scale".

Beginning today, this program is being tested in New Zealand and the Philippines.

The essence of "Not A Bot" is to curtail the influence of bots and spammers while maintaining accessibility to the platform for genuine users.

This new test entails introducing a nominal annual subscription fee, designed to ensure that only legitimate users can actively engage with the platform, including posting content, liking posts, replying, reposting, quoting, and bookmarking.

There is a breakdown of how the program works for new users in these two countries.

Step One is phone verification- new users signing up for this platform in New Zealand and the Philippines will first be required to verify their phone numbers. This initial step aims to ensure that users are genuine and not automated bots.

Step Two is to select your subscription plan- for a minimal fee (approximately USD 1 annually, with pricing variations based on currency and country), new users can access and enjoy various interactive features on the web version of the platform, such as posting content, liking posts, replying to other accounts, reposting content, and quoting posts. Additionally, they can bookmark posts for future reference.

New users can also explore additional options, including X Premium and Verified Organizations.

Users who choose not to subscribe will still have access to the platform, allowing them to read posts, watch videos, and follow accounts.

The "Not A Bot" program intends to strike a balance between enhancing user interaction and deterring malicious bot activities.

Existing users will not be affected by this new subscription model.

The program's introduction is a significant step toward ensuring a safer and more enjoyable user experience by tackling issues such as spam and manipulation.

The platform remains committed to providing users with a valuable and secure environment, and the results of this test will be shared in due course.

In New Zealand, users will have the option to subscribe to the "Not A Bot" program for a fee of 1.43 NZD (New Zealand Dollar) per year.

This annual subscription is designed to provide them with an enhanced and interactive experience on the platform, ensuring they can actively engage with its features while keeping spam and bot activity at bay.

For users in the Philippines, the annual subscription fee is set at approximately 42.51 PHP (Philippine Peso) per year. This nominal cost opens the door to a range of interactive options, allowing them to post content, like posts, reply to other users, repost content, and quote posts, among other activities.

These pricing variations take into account local currency and economic factors, offering accessible options for genuine users while deterring automated bot interference.

