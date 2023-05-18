Yellow Verandah launches Unique Range of Handmade, Sustainable Home Furniture Collection

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Yellow Verandah, the bespoke artisanal home decor boutique, has announced its entry into the home furniture market with its exclusive range of handcrafted, environment-friendly, and sustainable products. Their furniture collection is vintage inspired, rustic, Boho that takes you back to your roots and stands your home out of run-of-the-mill mass produced furniture available in this over-crowded market. The brand aims to provide clients with a unique design and beautiful experience by offering a range of curated furniture sourced from across the length and breadth of India.

As the experts indicate, sustainable, arty & cozy homes with a dash of vintage hue are the new trends in interior decor space for 2023 and it is timeless. Yellow Verandah is all set to embrace this trend with its exquisite range of vintage furniture, antique doors and windows and more where the design language is "Beautiful India". The hand-painting with gorgeous motifs and color vibes do speak so much of India's rich heritage, stories, mythology and history. They not only dramatize your homes but also become your prized possessions that can be passed on through generations.

Speaking about the brand's entry into the home furniture market, Subhamoy Sinha, Co-founder of Yellow Verandah said, "At Yellow Verandah, our goal has always been to embrace the rich Indian heritage, stories, poetry, colors, livelihood, and festivals. Our products reflect vivid inspiration from Indian stories, and we are excited to offer our clients a unique and beautiful experience in their homes with our exclusive range of handcrafted, old vintage inspired, refurbished, environment-friendly, and sustainable furniture."

Yellow Verandah's range of home furniture includes coffee tables, side tables, consoles, trunks, cabinets and more. Distressed finish, inlayed surface, antique carvings, colors & motifs are their speciality in furniture collection!!

Yellow Verandah is a bespoke luxury homeware boutique that creates and curates handmade, environment-conscious, natural, sustainable, cruelty-free, and zero carbon footprint home decor and lifestyle products. Founded in 2015, Yellow Verandah has been sourcing products from across India, embracing the rich Indian heritage, stories, poetry, colors, livelihood, and festivals, and creating beautiful and unique experiences for its clients.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor