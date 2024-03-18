YIFW Miss World International India Winner: Channagiri Nandhini

New Delhi (India) March 18: In the heart of bustling Hyderabad resides a young luminary whose journey epitomizes resilience and passion. Meet Nandhini, a 24-year-old dynamo, whose tale of triumph and compassion captivates hearts and inspires minds across the nation.

Born in the scenic city of Vijayawada, Nandhini’s early years were filled with dreams of fashion runways and silver screens. Despite familial reservations, she pursued her academic endeavors alongside her passion, graduating with a degree in B.Com Computers while nurturing her aspirations in the world of modeling and acting.

Nandhini’s rise to fame was meteoric, marked by a string of prestigious titles and accolades. From being crowned Miss International Fashion Icon of India in 2023 to clinching the coveted Miss World International India title in 2024, her journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. With victories at Miss Hyderabad and securing the 1st Runner-up position at Miss South India in 2022, Nandhini’s mantelpiece is adorned with trophies that speak volumes of her talent and dedication.

But her success transcends mere titles. Nandhini’s prowess extends to subtler realms, as evidenced by her numerous awards for Best Walk, Best Attitude, and Best Smile, among others. A true embodiment of beauty with purpose, she has garnered recognition not only for her modeling prowess but also for her social activism, earning prestigious awards like the Rajya Ratna Award 2022 and the Nenu Saitham Premier Award 2020.

However, Nandhini’s journey hasn’t been without its share of challenges. Balancing her professional aspirations with familial expectations posed early hurdles, but her unwavering determination and steadfast resolve saw her through. Fueled by her mantra of self-confidence and karma, she emerged stronger, inspiring countless others to pursue their dreams with courage and conviction.

Behind every successful woman stands a supportive family and Nandhini’s journey is no exception. Her mother, Channagiri Parvathi Devi, and father, Channagiri Rambabu, stood by her side through every triumph and tribulation, offering unwavering encouragement and unconditional love. Their belief in Nandhini’s abilities fueled her confidence and provided the foundation upon which she built her dreams.

Away from the limelight, Nandhini finds solace in simple joys and acts of kindness. Whether it’s savoring the flavors of her favorite delicacies or extending a helping hand through her philanthropic endeavors, her heart remains grounded in humility and compassion.

As a director at the Amruthahastham Charitable Trust and the Annasantarpana Samithi Charitable Trust, Nandhini’s commitment to serving the underprivileged is unwavering. Her efforts to uplift the marginalized and provide hope to the needy stand as a testament to her values and principles.

In the fast-paced world of fashion and entertainment, Nandhini remains a beacon of inspiration, continually evolving and adapting to the ever-changing landscape. Guided by mentors like Dr. Yash Ramu, she embraces technology as a tool for growth and innovation, ensuring her relevance in an industry that thrives on evolution.

With her infectious energy and indomitable spirit, Nandhini continues to dazzle audiences both on and off the stage. Her journey from Vijayawada to Hyderabad is not just a story of personal triumph but a testament to the power of dreams and the resilience of the human spirit. As she continues to chart new territories and break barriers, Nandhini stands as a shining example of what it means to chase your dreams and emerge victorious against all odds.

During our interview with Nandhini, the radiant 24-year-old shared insights into her remarkable journey from Vijayawada to Hyderabad. With unwavering determination and boundless passion, Nandhini recounted the challenges she faced balancing her professional aspirations with familial expectations. Despite initial objections, she pursued her dreams independently, leaving home to carve her path in the world of modeling and acting.

Nandhini’s mantra of self-confidence and karma guided her through adversities, propelling her to unprecedented success. From winning prestigious titles like Miss World International India 2024 to actively participating in philanthropic endeavors, Nandhini’s journey serves as a beacon of inspiration to all who dare to chase their dreams and make a difference in the world.

Nandhini’s journey, crowned with the prestigious title of Miss World International India 2024, shines brightly within the esteemed Ys International Fashion Week. Directed by the renowned Dr. Yash Ramu, hailed as the fashion guru of India, every event under his helm has rewritten the annals of fashion history. Adding to this legacy is Rishika Sravya, the inaugural winner of Miss World International India, who now leads as the director of the Andhra Pradesh segment, exemplifying the event’s commitment to excellence and continual evolution.

