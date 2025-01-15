ZeTheta Announces Its 1st Patent Filing for an AI Driven Fintech Tool on Risk Profiling

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15: ZeTheta Algorithms Private Limited ("ZeTheta") has today announced their first patent filed for an AI-driven FinTech tool, Virtual Risk Analyser. It is the world's first gamified FinTech tool for automating Risk Profiling in Wealth Management, Private Banking and Asset Management industry.

Traditional risk profiling in financial markets typically relies on risk questionnaires that survey clients to self-assess their risk tolerance through direct questions. These methods are often subjective and do not fully account for a client's true risk behaviour. The invention provides an automated, interactive, and gamified approach to risk profiling, leveraging an engaging virtual game to analyse user behaviour and develop a personalized risk profile based on their decision-making patterns. This process also identifies key behavioural biases that influence the client's financial decision-making.

What makes this tool unique is that a large cohort of 300 students from more than 40 colleges got an early chance to check out this tool through ZeTheta's chargeable live projects programme for undergraduate, freshly graduated and postgraduate students. ZeTheta is keen to add a large number of innovative FinTech tools and help the student community to gain experience on cross section of technology and industry domains like Financial Markets.

Avani Shah, Co-Founder of ZeTheta: "The young students today are an untapped talent and just need a canvas to paint so that they can showcase their talents. ZeTheta is keen to nurture these young students by a giving a unique platform that nurtures innovation and take these students to great heights."

Sagar Dubey, Co-Founder of ZeTheta: "The FinTech industry globally is undergoing rapid expansion and Artificial Intelligence tools will improve every aspect of decision-making in Financial Markets. ZeTheta seeks to be at the forefront of innovation, disruption and technological development in the cross-section of Artificial Intelligence and multiple industry verticals starting with Financial Markets."

ZeTheta is recognized as a startup by DPIIT (Government of India) with certificate number DIPP149161 and has been certified as an eligible business by the Inter-Ministerial Board to avail Income Tax benefits (100% tax exemption) under Section 80-IAC of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Website: www.zetheta.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor