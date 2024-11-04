1st ODI: Australia win toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan

Melbourne [Australia], November 4 : Australia skipper and right-arm seamer Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first ODI against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday.

Australia and Pakistan will lock horns with each other in the three-match series with the second and third matches to be played on Friday at Adelaide Oval and Sunday at Perth Stadium respectively.

"Have first crack at it today," said Pat Cummins as mentioned earlier, teams were confirmed on Sunday as quoted by ESPNcricinnfo.

Pakistan skipper and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan said the Pakistan team tries to learn from their mistakes.

"Always we have to learn from our mistakes, we didn't do well at the World Cup," Mohammad Rizwan said.

Teams:

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (w/c), Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

Australia (Playing XI): Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis(w), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Pat Cummins(c), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

