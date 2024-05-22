1st T20I: England-Pakistan at Headingley abandoned before toss due to rain

Leeds [UK], May 22 : The opening T20I of the four-match series between Pakistan and England was washed out even before the toss at Headingley on Wednesday.

The opening game of the four-match T20I series was completely lost to rain with the game officially being called off at Headingley.

The two sides are involved in a four-match T20I before the ICC T20 World Cup. The next game will be played at Edgbaston on Saturday. The biggest headline of the match was much much-anticipated return of Jofra Archer, however, it was delayed due to rain. His last appearance for England dates back to May 2023, and since then, he has been on the road to recovery from an elbow injury that forced him out for nearly 12 months.

The T20I series will conclude on May 30 at The Oval, London. For the series England even recalled their players back from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are the only team out of the 20 teams participating in the upcoming marquee event to not have announced their official squad.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and Mark Wood.

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan and Agha Salman.

