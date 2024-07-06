1st T20I: India win toss, opt to field against Zimbabwe

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 6 : India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to field against Zimbabwe in the first T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

The post-era of Virat, Rohit, and Jadeja in the shortest format of cricket will begin with Shubman Gill leading the side in the first T20I of the five-match series against Zimbabwe. Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel will make their T20I debuts for India.

After winning the toss, India captain Shubman Gill said, "We will field first. I think it looks like a good surface. It won't change much later. It has been long coming. We won an ICC event after 11 years. You always have some expectations from yourself. We have three debutants. Sharma, Jurel, and Parag make their debuts."

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza said during the time of the toss, "I don't mind batting first. The wicket looks good. Zimbabwe Cricket has trusted me with this transition phase. I look for young boys to come out and fight. It is humbling to lead this bunch. Sean has retired. It is a young side. Ervine will have a role in the future."

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (w), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Wessly Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor