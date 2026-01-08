1st T20I: Pakistan register six-wicket win over Sri Lanka, take 1-0 lead in three-game series

Dambulla [Sri Lanka], January 8 : A dominant performance by Pakistan as they registered a comprehensive six-wicket win against Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla.

With this win, the Men in Green took a 1-0 lead in the series. Veteran all-rounder Shadab Khan was named Player of the Match for his impactful all-round performance.

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka were bundled out for a modest total of 128 in 19.2 overs. Janith Liyanage played a fighting knock of 40 runs off 31 balls, including two fours and one six. Spin-bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga made 18 off 12 deliveries, including three fours.

For Pakistan, Salman Mirza (3/18 in four overs), Mohammad Wasim Jr (2/7 in 2.2 overs), Shadab Khan (2/25 in four overs), and Abrar Ahmed (3/25 in four overs) were among the wicket takers.

While chasing 129 runs, opener Sahibzada Farhan smashed a fantastic half-century. He made 51 runs off 36 deliveries with the help of four boundaries in two sixes. Saim Ayub scored 24 off 18 deliveries, with the help of three fours and one six, as Pakistan won the clash by six wickets.

For Sri Lanka, Maheesh Theekshana (1/31 in four overs), Dushmantha Chameera (1/34 in four overs), Wanindu Hasaranga (1/17 in four overs), and Dhananjaya de Silva (1/4 in two overs).

After winning the match, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha said, "I wasn't expecting dew because of the weather earlier in the day. There was a lot of dew after the first 5-6 overs of the second innings. I thought 150 was going to be a challenging total looking at the way the ball was holding up in the first innings. But after looking at dew in the second innings, I thought 170-odd was needed. We know what we need to do in the World Cup. We know our roles. I want the team to field well, that's the area we need to improve on. I need to work on playing full tosses, that has become a weakness."

After winning the Player of the Match award, Shadab Khan said, "When you are coming back from an injury, it's always tough to play at the international level. You are starting from zero. Very happy with today's result. Playing in Big Bash helped me. I got confidence in my bowling and batting. I tried to do simple things. The surface was helping me. You have to assess the conditions. The ball was holding a bit so I tried to bowl a little more fuller. As a player, you always want to play at the highest level (ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup). Our team did so well. Mirza and Wasim set the tone for us. It made things easier for us spinners."

