1st T20I: South Africa win toss, opt to field against India

Durban [South Africa], November 8 : South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to field against India in the T20I series opener in Durban on Friday.

The Suryakumar-led side will be keen to continue the hot form of run and build on India's triumph in the T20 World Cup, which was held earlier this year.

India, the number one ranked T20I team, has enjoyed a hot form in the shortest format of cricket this year with winning 21 matches out of 22. Notably, India are yet to be beaten in Durban in the format.

As India suffered a Test series whitewash on home turf after 24 years, the T20I side will be looking to offer a moment of reprieve and offer positivity in the camp once again.

After winning the toss, South Africa captain Aiden Markam said, "We are going to bowl first. Looks like a pretty good wicket. There has been some rain around this week, and if there's moisture we want to make use of it. Fantastic opportunity for guys to make their debuts at home, and it is a great time for them to enjoy the game. We are quite a competitive team, and the discussions have been about how can we get positive results."

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said during the time of the toss, "We were looking to bat first. The wicket looks nice, better than the practice wicket, and we will try to put runs on the board. The guys in the dressing room have made my job easier, the fearless approach they play with for their respective franchises, and have brought the same approach to the team."

South Africa (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

