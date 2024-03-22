1st Test: Bangladesh win toss, opt to field against Sri Lanka

Sylhet [Bangladesh], March 22 : Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to field against Sri Lanka in the first match of the two-match Test series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

After the ODI series win, Bangladesh will enter the two-match Test series in high spirits, looking to pose all sorts of threats to the visitors. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will look to bounce back from the ODI setback and make Bangladesh toil hard for victory.

Bangladesh have registered three victories in their last five games and Sri Lanka also has three wins in their past five games.

The hosts will back themselves to emerge triumphant after defeating New Zealand in a Test clash in a dominant fashion.

Sri Lanka will miss the presence of their in-form pacer, Asitha Fernando, due to a hamstring injury. On the other hand, Bangladesh will be without their experienced batter, Mushfiqur Rahim. The 36-year-old sustained an injury to his thumb, which will keep him on the sidelines for the series.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mominul Haque, Shahadat Hossain, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Nishan Madushka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.

