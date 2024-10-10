1st Test: England push for victory as Pakistan scamper for survival (Day 4, Stumps)

Multan [Pakistan], October 10 : England stood on the verge of creating history following an inspired performance from the bowling attack on the back of Harry Brook and Joe Root's record-tumbling partnership in the opening Test against Pakistan in Multan.

At the end of Day 4, Pakistan posted a score of 152/6, with Agha Salman and Aamer Jamal unbeaten with scores of 41* and 27*, respectively.

Pakistan were rattled in the second innings, with Chris Woakes making Abdullah Shafique pack his bags and return to the dressing room for a golden duck.

Saim Ayub tried to launch a counter-attack with skipper Shan Masood at the other end. With half-chances skipping away from England's palms, Gus Atkinson handed Pakistan another reason to worry as the hosts lost their captain cheaply.

Babar Azam had the moment of redeeming himself after a string of low scores. But Atkinson spoiled Babar's party, forcing him to return with a single-digit score of 5(15).

A hard-length delivery that landed near the crack nipped away from Babar, who tried his best not to edge it to the keeper but miserably failed in his attempt.

Pakistan went on to lose its vice-captain Saud Shakeel and then Mohammed Rizwan, which left them tottering at 152/6, still trailing by 115 runs.

Earlier in the day, it was a run-scoring fest as Root and Brook made Pakistan bowlers toil hard, wearing them out and then going all guns blazing with a blend of unorthodox and conventional shots.

The record-breaking 454-run partnership that began on Day 3 kept the hosts dreading each delivery that they effectively dealt away.

The barrage of reverse scoops, flicks, and drives took over Multan, and Pakistan players mostly spent their time chasing the ball toward the boundary rope, especially in the second session.

The shoulders dropped, and confidence took a dip as a couple of catches went begging by. Fatigue eventually got the better of Root before he could have boasted a 300-run knock beside his name.

Salman's delivery stayed low, and Root just couldn't bring down his bat in time and eventually found himself pinned in front of the stumps for a score of 262.

With the end of a memorable stand, the 67-year-old record for the highest partnership by an English pair was broken by the duo.

Jamie Smith came on and played a short yet quick cameo to ensure the pressure kept mounting on Pakistan's shoulders.

Brook surpassed the iconic India opener Virender Sehwag's highest 309-run knock in Multan and eventually saw his knock conclude on 317(322).

England eventually declared on 823/7 in reply to Pakistan's first-inning total of 556 runs. The batting masterclass helped England assail to a 267-run lead on a batting paradise.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 556 & 152/6 (Agha Salman 41*, Saud Shakeel 29; Gus Atkinson 2-28) vs England 823/7 d (Harry Brook 317, Joe Root 262; Saim Ayub 2-101).

