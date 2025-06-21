1st Test: Yuvraj Singh hails Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant for century against England

New Delhi [India] June 21 : Former Indian cricketer and veteran batter Yuvraj Singh hailed Indian test skipper Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for their brilliant century against England in the first test at Headingley, Leeds.

Yuvraj praised Gill for scoring a century on his test captaincy debut. He posted a story on his Instagram, "Showing what it means to lead from the front and taking on full responsibility from the word go! Well played @shubmangill! Standing tall on debut as India captain."

Yuvraj also applauded Pant for hitting a century by sharing a story on Instagram, "Fearless and destructive! Always defining the game on his own terms! Well played, champ."

Coming to the match, Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett eye recovery for England after Jasprit Bumrah struck in the first over of the innings in the second session. England's innings was delayed due to rain.

In India's 1st innings, Gill was the top scorer. England skipper Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue shared eight wickets between them as England fought their way back into the game after Lunch.

Earlier in the day, a majestic century from wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant powered India to 454/7 in the pre-lunch session of the second day.

Stokes grabbed his fourth wicket of the innings, and Shardul Thakur became his latest prey and departed for one just before lunch. Before this, England got their biggest breakthrough of the day as Josh Tongue removed Rishabh Pant for 134.

Shubman Gill was out after a captain's innings of 147. He was caught on deep square leg off Shoaib Bashir in the 102nd over.

India crossed the 400 runs mark in the 96th over and had not lost a wicket when drinks were called. Pant brought up his seventh test century with a six, in the 100th over, and surpassed former Indian skipper MS Dhoni to score the most centuries by a wicketkeeper-batter for India.

India started the second day at 359/3 with Gill not out on 127. Pant was on the other end, unbeaten on 62.

Brief score: India 454/7 ( Shubman Gill 147, Rishabh Pant 134; Ben Stokes 4/66). Vs England.

