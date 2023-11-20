"2023 and 1987": Australia's Mitchell Marsh celebrates World Cup win with father Geoff

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 20 : Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh expressed happiness with his team's ICC Cricket World Cup title win, posting a picture with his father, legendary batter Geoff Marsh who has also lifted the gold with Aussies back in 1987.

Marsh took to Instagram to post a picture of him holding the trophy with his father.

"2023 and 1987," said the caption of Marsh's story.

Mitchell Marsh had a solid Cricket World Cup. In 10 matches, Marsh scored 441 runs at an average of 49.00, with a strike rate of over 107. He scored two centuries and a fifty in the tournament, with the best score of 177*. He ended up as the tenth-highest run-scorer in the tournament and also took two wickets.

The all-rounder also won the 2015 Cricket World Cup with Australia. In that tournament, he featured in just three matches, scoring 31 runs with the best score of 23. He also took five wickets in the tournament, a five-wicket haul against England.

Geoff was also the star of the 1987 World Cup winning team, ending as the third-highest run-scorer with 428 runs in eight matches at an average of 61.14, with two centuries and a fifty. His best score was 126*.

Coming to the match, Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

Defending 240, India started off really well and had the Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left the Indian team without answers and guided Australia to a six-wicket win.

Mohammed Shami took one wicket while Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets as well.

Travis was given the 'Player of the Match' for his century.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor