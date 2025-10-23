2nd ODI: Australia win toss, opts to bowl against India

Adelaide [Australia], October 23 : Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Thursday.

Australia kicked off the three-match ODI series against India with a comfortable seven-wicket win at the Perth Stadium in Perth, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

The series opener marked the much-awaited return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to competitive cricket since they retired from Tests earlier this year.

After winning the toss, Marsh said, "We are gonna bowl first. It was really pleasing. Everyone loves to play here. Always an amazing crowd here. Carey comes in for Philippe. Xavier Bartlett comes in for Ellis."

Indian captain Shubman Gill also stated that he would have opted to bowl first.

"We would have bowled first as well. Happy to bat first. Never easy when it rains. Hopefully, no stoppages today. We are going with the same team," Indian skipper Shubman Gill said.

Teams:

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor