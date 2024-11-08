2nd ODI: Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan win toss, opt to field against Australia

Adelaide [Australia], November 8 : Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan won the toss and decided to field against Pat Cummins' Australia in the second ODI match at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Both Pakistan and Australia have displayed a staggering in the opening match of the three-game series. However, Australia clinched a close two-wicket win over the Men in Green in the first ODI and took a 1-0 lead in the series.

Mohammad Rizwan's side will be booming with confidence after their solid display in the previous game. The Men in Green will be eyeing to make a comeback in the series. Meanwhile, Australia will be looking forward to sealing the series with a win on Friday's game.

Speaking at the toss, Australia skipper Pat Cummins said that they have made one change in the squad. He confirmed that Josh Hazlewood made his place in the playing eleven in place of Sean Abbott.

"We would have done the same, but it's always a good wicket here. Sean Abbott drops out and Josh Hazlewood comes in. Always a good wicket here and a beautiful stadium, one of my favourites. We could have been clinical in that chase, good training sessions and boys are good to go," Cummins said at the toss.

Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan said that they have made no changes in the squad. He added that the pitch at Adelaide Oval is "good".

"We are going to bowl first. The pitch is good but we feel there's something inside. Same squad. Both sides played very well in the first game," Rizwan said.

Australia Playing XI: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis (WK), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Pakistan Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK/C), Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.

