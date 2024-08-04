2nd ODI: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat against India

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 4 : Charith Asalanka-led Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat against Rohit Sharma's India in the second ODI match of the series at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

India coming into the ODI series after winning the T20I series 2-0 against Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue started their ODI series with a draw as the match against Sri Lanka was tied. The Men in Blue will be looking forward to coming back to their winning streak and beating the hosts in the second ODI.

Sri Lanka's main concern in the ODI series will be injury as most of their star players have sustained injuries for which they won't be able to take part in the game.

Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka confirmed that Kamindu and Vandersay will replace Hasaranga and Shiraz in the playing eleven.

"We will bat first. I think so, it looks similar to the other day. Not much as a different as a captain for this game. Kamindu and Vandersay come in for Hasaranga and Shiraz," Asalanka said.

India skipper Rohit Sharma said that they have not changed their playing eleven and will be playing the second ODI with the same squad.

"It's okay (on having to chase again), we know what to expect when we chase. It has to be. You cannot always go and play with the same mindset and the same way. You have to adapt to the conditions and then play freely. That's the most important thing (to play with freedom) we want to do as a team. Same XI. Not worried we didn't pull off the last game. Both teams played well, the result not going in favour was fair for that game," Rohit said.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (C), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

