2nd T20I: Bangladesh win toss, opt to field against Zimbabwe

Chattogram [Bangladesh], May 5 : Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to field against Zimbabwe in the second T20I at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Sunday.

Bangladesh have a 1-0 lead over Zimbabwe in the five-match series. They clinched a comfortable 8-wicket win with an all-round performance in the first T20I. The visitors had their fielding woes, which led to their downfall in the series opener.

The third game will take place on May 7 in Chattogram. Meanwhile, the last T20Is will be played in Dhaka on May 10 and 12. The hosts will be looking to fine-tune their squad ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.

Bangladesh skipper Shanto said during the time of the toss, "We will bowl first. All bowlers bowled well. But little improvement needed."

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza said during the time of the toss, "We have made three changes. The wicket looks better. Wellington looks alright. He is responding well. Chattogram is a high-scoring ground. We would want more runs on the board."

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali(w), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Joylord Gumbie(w), Craig Ervine, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza(c), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Clive Madande, Johnathan Campbell, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ainsley Ndlovu.

