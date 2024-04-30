2nd T20I: India defeat Bangladesh by 19 runs via DLS method in rain-affected clash

Sylhet [Bangladesh], April 30 : The second match of the five-match T20I series ended after being interrupted by rain, with India defeating Bangladesh by 19 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method in a rain-affected match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Rain brought an early end to the chase, but Dayalan Hemalatha's unbeaten 41 off 24 balls put India ahead to go 2-0 up against Bangladesh in Sylhet. With 2-0 up for India, Women in Blue will look to wrap up the five-match T20I series in Sylhet.

https://twitter.com/BCCIWomen/status/1785309344361242948

India were always ahead of the moderate target despite losing Shafali Varma for a first-ball duck. Dayalan Hemalatha was promoted to No. 3 in her first game of the series and she made a fine impression with a knock of 24-ball 41*.

In the 5.2 over rain interrupted the play and later the match was called off due to rain.

India spinners left Bangladesh batters baffled with their spin magic and restricted the hosts to 119 in the second T20I at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Bangladesh's decision to bat after winning the toss on an ideal batting surface didn't yield the expected result. Dilara Akter provided the ideal start as she slammed two fours in the first over.

Off-spinner Deepti Sharma was handed the ball to bowl the second over and repaid the trust that was entrusted to her by the skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur.

On the fifth delivery, Akter attempted a slog sweep and failed to get any elevation or power behind her shot. The ball landed safely in the hands of Renuka Singh at deep backward square leg.

In the next over, Murshida Khatun mistimed her shot, but Harmanpreet spilt the chance, giving an unexpected lifeline to the Bangladesh opener.

She punished the Indian team on the next ball; she effortlessly found the fence towards the back point.

Sobhana Mostary settled the nerves by picking a couple of boundaries in the next couple of overs. Bangladesh looked destined to end the powerplay on a high note, but Shreyanka Patil rose to the occasion and provided the much-needed breakthrough.

The young off-spinner cut short Mostary's (19) promising knock by trapping her in front of the stumps. As the ball got older, spinners put India in the driver's seat. In the 10th over, Radha Yadav completely swung the momentum in favour of India. On the third ball of the over, Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana (6), who scored fifty in the first match, got LBW while trying to play a sweep.

On the next ball, Radha weaved her spin magic again, with Fahima Khatun getting trapped in front of the wicket and departing for a golden duck. Shreyanka bagged her second wicket of the game in the next over as Sultana Khatun (4) miscued her shot and Shafali Verma completed an easy catch.

Rain interrupted the game for some time, but the play resumed with no loss of overs. Murshida and Ritu Moni forged a 32-run stand to help Bangladesh reach a competitive total.

Deepti took her second wicket of the game by removing Moni (20) in the 16th over. Pooja Vastrakar bowled an economical over and conceded just two runs in the 17th over. Radha went on to complete her three-wicket haul by claiming back-to-back wickets in two consecutive deliveries.

In the final over, Murshida fell on a free hit before completing her half-century after Shreyanka's precise throw got the Bangladesh batter to run out on a score of 46. Vastrakar castled Fariha Trisna and ended Bangladesh's innings with a score of 119.

Brief Score: Bangladesh 119 (Murshida Khatun 46; Radha Yadav 3-19; Shreyanka Patil 2-24) vs India 47/1 (5.2) (Dayalan Hemalatha 41*, Smriti Mandhana 5; Marufa Akter 1-11).

