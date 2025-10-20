2nd T20I: New Zealand win toss; opt to bowl first against England

Christchurch [New Zealand], October 20 : New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in the second T20I of the three-match series, which is being played at Hagley Oval here on Monday.

The first T20I of the series between the two sides was called off due to persistent rain. The third and final of the series will be played at Eden Park in Auckland on Thursday, October 23.

After winning the toss, Mitchell Santner said, "We will bowl first. Pitch looks a bit dry. Seven bowlers is a nice thing to have."

At the time of toss, England captain Harry Brook said, "I thought we did really to get to 150 from the position we were in. Hopefully, we will get a good score today.

Teams:

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert (wk), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.

Squads:

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Devon Conway, Zakary Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs.

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jamie Overton, Zak Crawley, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor