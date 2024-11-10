2nd T20I: South Africa once again win toss, opt to field against India, Reeza Hendricks returns for hosts

Gqeberha [South Africa], November 10 : South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to field in the second T20I against India on Sunday.

After India maintained its unbeaten streak in Durban, the T20I action has now moved to St George's Park in Gqeberha. With India 1-0 up in the series, the hosts will be keen to make a comeback and level the series on an emphatic note.

After winning the toss, South Africa skipper Aiden Markram confirmed the return of Reeza Hendricks and said, "We are going to bowl first again. With rain around, that's the obvious part. Hope the bowlers use the moisture. Kruger is out, Hendricks is in. We are not concerned about the outcome or result."

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said during the time of the toss, "We wanted to bat first and play the same brand of cricket, happy with the things in the last match. You always learn something or the other in every game. We want to continue the good habits. No changes, playing with the same XI."

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Avesh Khan.

