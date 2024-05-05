2nd T20I: Towhid, Mahmudullah's unbeaten stand propels Bangladesh to 6-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Chattogram [Bangladesh], May 5 : Bangladesh produced yet another emphatic performance against Zimbabwe to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series following their 6-wicket win in the second match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Sunday.

An unbeaten 49-run stand between Towhid Hridoy and Mahmudullah got the hosts across the finish line in a chase that proved to be a tricky one.

While chasing 139, Zimbabwe managed to strike early by claiming the wicket of series opener Player of the Match, Tanzid Hasan (18).

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (16) and opener Litton Das (23) fell in quick succession but Bangladesh were always ahead of the required rate.

Zimbabwe had a window of opportunity to emerge victorious when rain put a halt on the game and the visitors were 3 runs ahead on DLS.

But Zimbabwe's hopes abated quickly as the spell of rain ended quickly and took away the visitors hopes as well.

Towhid and Mahmudullah expressed themselves and played freely to send Bangladesh 2-0 ahead in the series.

Earlier in the game, the first innings became a mere replica of the first T20I. Bangladesh won the toss and put Zimbabwe to bat.

The visitors were down and out at 38/4 halfway through the innings. Brian Bennett and debutant Johnathan Campbell pulled Zimbabwe out of their miseries with a 73-run stand.

Bennett stayed unbeaten with a knock of 44 off 29 deliveries with two fours and three towering sixes. Campbell entertained the fans with his knock of 45 off 24 delvieries with four boundaries and three maximums.

Their collective effort propelled Zimbabwe's score to 138/7.

Zimbabwe will look to keep the series alive in the third T20I against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Tuesday.

Brief Score: Zimbabwe 138/7 (Johnathan Campbell 45, Brian Bennett 44*; Taskin Ahmed 2-18) vs Bangladesh 142/4 (Towhid Hridoy 37*, Mahmudullah 26*; Luke Jongwe 2-35).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor